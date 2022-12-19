 Steve Poltz Is Heading Back To Australia - Noise11.com
Steve Poltz

Steve Poltz Is Heading Back To Australia

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2022

in News

Steve Poltz, a very regular visitor to Australia will return in 2023.

Steve will appear at a number of festivals including Port Fairy in Victoria, Blues Mountains in New South Wales, Echo Fest in Tasmania and the National Folk Festival in the ACT. There are a stack of club dates as well.

Steve released his latest album ‘Stardust & Satellites’ this year.

Steve Poltz dates:

10 March, Ballarat, Regent Cinemas
11 and 12 March, Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival
15 March, Ararat, Ararat Town Hall
16 March, Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom
17 March, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall St Kilda
18 and 19 March, Blue Mountains Folk Festival
22 March, Newcastle, Lizottes Lambton
23 and 24 March, Sydney, Camelot, Marrickville
31 March, Adelaide, Trinity Sessions
1 April, Swansea, Echo Fest
2 April, Longley, Longley Hotel
7 and 8 April, ACT, National Folk Festival

Noise11.com

