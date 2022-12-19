Steve Poltz Is Heading Back To Australia - Noise11.com

Steve Poltz, a very regular visitor to Australia will return in 2023.

Steve will appear at a number of festivals including Port Fairy in Victoria, Blues Mountains in New South Wales, Echo Fest in Tasmania and the National Folk Festival in the ACT. There are a stack of club dates as well.

Steve released his latest album ‘Stardust & Satellites’ this year.

Steve Poltz dates:

10 March, Ballarat, Regent Cinemas

11 and 12 March, Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival

15 March, Ararat, Ararat Town Hall

16 March, Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

17 March, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall St Kilda

18 and 19 March, Blue Mountains Folk Festival

22 March, Newcastle, Lizottes Lambton

23 and 24 March, Sydney, Camelot, Marrickville

31 March, Adelaide, Trinity Sessions

1 April, Swansea, Echo Fest

2 April, Longley, Longley Hotel

7 and 8 April, ACT, National Folk Festival

