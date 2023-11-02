Steven Tyler Accused A Second Time For Sexual Assault - Noise11.com

A second woman has accused Steven Tyler of sexual assault.

According to a lawsuit filed in New York on Thursday, a woman named Jeanne Bellino has accused the rocker of sexually assaulting her twice in 1975 on the day that they met, reports Rolling Stone.

In the suit, Bellino claimed that she met the Aerosmith frontman, who is 10 years her senior, at the Warwick Hotel in New York when she was 17.

Bellino alleged that on the night that they met, she, Tyler and several others had walked down Sixth Avenue together, where Tyler forced her into a phone booth after becoming frustrated with her during a conversation.

“While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth,” the suit alleged. “As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.”

Bellino allegedly got away from the Dream On singer by pulling his hair and using her knee as a barrier between them. The suit added that Tyler’s entourage “watched” and “laughed”, however, Bellino stayed with the group for transportation reasons.

According to the documents, Tyler allegedly sexually assaulted Bellino for a second time in the hotel. He has been accused of forcibly kissing and grinding against her, as well as inviting her into his room, causing her to become distressed.

Bellino has claimed that since the alleged assaults, she “has suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries”.

The suit comes less than a year after Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, filed a suit in Los Angeles accusing Tyler of sexually assaulting her in the 1970s. The musician has denied the allegations.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

