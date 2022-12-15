Sting, Stevie Wonder To Perform At Paul Simon Tribute - Noise11.com

Sting, Stevie Wonder and the Jonas Brothers are set to perform at an upcoming tribute to the great songwriting genius Paul Simon.

Simon – who has penned classics including ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Mrs. Robinson’ and ‘The Boxer’ for his folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel with bandmate Art – will be saluted by the Grammys and a star-studded bill of artists, who performed at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles back in April for the pre-recorded ‘Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon’.

Simon himself will be in attendance.

Previously confirmed performers include, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, Trombone Shorty, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, and Shaggy featuring musician Jimmy Cliff.

Sir Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Carson are also due to appear.

Ken Ehrlich, whose titular production company is putting on the show, commented: “I’ve known Paul for more than 40 years.

“I first met him when Paul and I did what I think was one of the first HBO music specials, in 1980. Doing it this year really solidified the last time we worked together, which was on the Global Citizen special in Central Park last September, where he closed the show with ‘Sound of Silence.’ I knew we were thinking about doing the next one of these, and it was then it was clear it really needs to be Paul Simon.”

Simon retired from touring in 2018, with the ‘Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour’, which concluded with an emotional concert in Queens, New York City.

Thanking fans for “the ride”, he said at the concert: “It feels more like fate than coincidence that I should do the final show on the final tour at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“I could have ridden my bike from home to the park in about 20 minutes when I was a kid. But this is less a goodbye than a farewell. Thank you all for the ride, I had a great time.”

However, he didn’t rule out performing completely.

And Simon returned to the stage to play San Franciscos Outside Lands festival in August 2019, donating profits to local environmental non-profits.

The special will air on December 21 at 9pm ET on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

