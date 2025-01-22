Stone Temple Pilots Add Melbourne and Gold Coast Show - Noise11.com

Stone Temple Pilots will still tour Australia despite the cancellation of the Hello Sunshine festival. New dates have been added to Melbourne and Gold Coast to make up for the cancelled festival shows.
Stone Temple Pilots will now perform at the Palais Theatre on 2 March and for HOTA on the Gold Coast on 8 March.
The full list of Stone Temple Pilots dates updated is:
February 28, 2025
Sydney
ICC Sydney Theatre
March 2, 2025
Melbourne [New Show Added]
Palais Theatre
March 3, 2025
Adelaide
Hindley St Music Hall
March 5, 2025
Newcastle
NEX
March 7, 2025
Brisbane
Fortitude Music Hall
March 8, 2025
Gold Coast [New Show Added]
HOTA
https://www.teamwrktouring.com/tours/stone-temple-pilots-australia-tour
