Stone Temple Pilots Add Melbourne and Gold Coast Show - Noise11.com

Stone Temple Pilots will still tour Australia despite the cancellation of the Hello Sunshine festival. New dates have been added to Melbourne and Gold Coast to make up for the cancelled festival shows.

Stone Temple Pilots will now perform at the Palais Theatre on 2 March and for HOTA on the Gold Coast on 8 March.

The full list of Stone Temple Pilots dates updated is:

February 28, 2025

Sydney

ICC Sydney Theatre

March 2, 2025

Melbourne [New Show Added]

Palais Theatre

March 3, 2025

Adelaide

Hindley St Music Hall

March 5, 2025

Newcastle

NEX

March 7, 2025

Brisbane

Fortitude Music Hall

March 8, 2025

Gold Coast [New Show Added]

HOTA

https://www.teamwrktouring.com/tours/stone-temple-pilots-australia-tour

