 Super American Eagle Features Members of Dandy Warhols and the Courtney Barnett Band - Noise11.com
Super American Eagle

Super American Eagle

Super American Eagle Features Members of Dandy Warhols and the Courtney Barnett Band

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2022

in News

Super American Eagle, featuring Brent DeBoer of The Dandy Warhols and Dave Mudie aka LA Mood) from the Courtney Barnett band and Bob Harrow of Immigrant Union with DeBoer on vocals is something new to check out.

The debut single ‘Yes’ was released today.

However there was also new music added to YouTube about a month ago.

Brent had been living in Melbourne for the past decade and formed Super American Eagle just before the pandemic hit.

Super America Eagles signed with Melbourne indie label Cheersquad Records & Tapes, joining the good company of Phil Jamieson, Hard Ons and The Meanies.

Bob Harrow says ‘Yes’ is truly the sum of all the parts. “From memory ‘YES’ was truly written by all 3 of us. You know how like U2 and Coldplay credit the entire band as writing the songs together? I reckon that’s bullshit sometimes… The guitar riff / bass line and the drums came together and simultaneously the vocal melody and lyrics… then a few weeks later we tracked it and had Sean Latino mix and master it…It would be sick if everything in life was that simple. It probably can be,” he said.

Super American eagle will launch ‘Yes’ at Shotkickers, Thornbury on 16 July, 2022.

