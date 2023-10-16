Support Act Recommits To First Australians After White Australia's Failure - Noise11.com

Australian music industry group Support Act has issued the following statement of support for Indigenous Australian’s following the failure of White Australia to respect First Australians.

Support Act statement:

In the wake of the failure of the referendum to support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament on Saturday, music charity Support Act today recommits to empowering its First Nations team to work with, and help create agency and inclusion for, First Nations music workers across the industry.

The charity acknowledges the goodwill and great work that many music industry organisations are doing already, especially in relation to the development and promotion of so many incredible First Nations artists and intergenerational song practitioners, and hopes that over the coming years many more First Nations voices share their wisdom and provide their invaluable insights as employees, leaders and advocates in all areas of the music business.

Support Act recognises that the past six months have been especially difficult for First Nations peoples and First Nations music workers, as debate regarding the place of First Nations people in the Constitution and national psyche has played out.

Anyone who is struggling with their mental health or wellbeing is encouraged to reach out to one of the friendly counsellors on the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline on 1800 959 500, option 3 for the First Nations Dedicated Support Line.

Music businesses who are keen to explore issues of diversity, equity and inclusion from a First Nations’ perspective are also encouraged to consider signing up for the charity’s free Voices Amplified workshop, which has been developed by the First Nations team in consultation with members of the First Nations music community.

Anyone attending SXSW this week can also join the Yarning Strong – Songlines: The Intersection of Music, Creativity and Culture First Nations panel discussion at 4pm on Thursday 19 October at Cockle Bay 1 – ICC Sydney. Hosted by Mitch Tambo with guests Baarka, Tasman Keith and First Nations Programs Lead, Will Oui, the panel will discuss the importance of music, spirituality and creativity in guiding and supporting First Nations peoples and strengthening their ties to land, kin and culture.

Support Act would like to acknowledge and thank everyone involved in advocating for a fairer and more inclusive society for First Nations people over the past few months in particular.

For further information on Support Act and its programs, visit supportact.org.au.