Sweden’s Avatar Urgently Need A Support Act For Sydney on Saturday - Noise11.com

Swedish band Avatar have a concert emergency in Sydney this Saturday (26 August 2023). The Sydney support Our Last Enemy has had to cancel after their guitarist broke his arm.

Sydney’s most excellent industrialist’s, Our Last Enemy have met with an unfortunate mishap.

Their guitarist has broken his arm, ruling them out of Saturday’s show with Avatar and leaving the Swedes without an opening act!

With just two days until the show, Avatar are appealing to you, their fans, to help them fill that much coveted ‘support slot’

Head to their social media pages now and bombard them with your suggestions of who you think should be gifted the rarest of opportunities.

Is it you, your mates band or someone else you’ve been dying to see under those Metro lights?

This is their chance to share the stage with the mighty Avatar!

Fire away!

