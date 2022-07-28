 T. Rex ‘The Slider’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
T Rex The Slider

T. Rex ‘The Slider’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2022

in News

21 July 1972, what a day. Not only was Rod Stewart ‘Never A Dull Moment’ released, so was T. Rex ‘The Slider’.

It is now 50 years since those two classic albums were released.

T. Rex ‘The Slider’ came just 10 months after the previous T. Rex album ‘Electric Warrior’, featuring ‘Get It On’ and ‘Jeepster’.

‘The Slider’ included the hits ‘Metal Guru’ and ‘Telegram Sam’.

Elton John recommended Marc Bolan head to France to record ‘The Slider’ at Château d’Hérouville, the studio he recorded his recent ‘Honky Chateau’. T. Rex recorded ‘Metal Guru’ at the studio with more sessions done in Denmark and Los Angeles with David Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti.

Bolan was filming his movie ‘Born To Boogie’ at John Lennon’s home Tittenhurst Park around the time of ‘The Slider’. Ringo Starr is credited as taking the cover photo for the album but Visconti says it was him.

David Bowie’s ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust’ and the first Roxy Music album ‘Roxy Music’ were released just weeks before ‘The Slider’.

‘The Slider’ reached no 4 in the UK, no 13 in Australia and no 17 in the USA.

‘Telegram Sam’ reached no 1 in the UK and no 27 in Australia. ‘Metal Guru’ went to no 1 in the UK and no 10 in Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Pulls Out of Farm Aid

Neil Young has pulled out of playing this year’s ‘Farm Aid’ event over his ongoing COVID fears.

13 hours ago
Rod Stewart Never A Dull Moment
Rod Stewart Never A Dull Moment Turns 50

Rod Stewart’s 1972 album ‘Never A Dull Moment’ has turned 50.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Premieres ‘Degradation Rules’ With Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne has released another preview of his upcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. ‘Degradation Rules’ features his Black Sabbath cofounder Tony Iommi.

1 day ago
The Essential Radio Birdman
Radio Birdman 2001 Compilation Reissued For America

The 2001 double vinyl edition of The Essential Radio Birdman has been reissued by Subpop in America.

2 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Britney Spears Record Tiny Dancer Duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet.

3 days ago
Frankie Davidson photo from Facebook
Frankie Davidson Dies Aged 88

Australian entertainer Frankie Davidson has died at age 88.

3 days ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Makes Surprise Appearance At Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell performed her first full show since 2000 on the weekend at the Newport Jazz Festival, Newport, Rhode Island.

3 days ago