T. Rex ‘The Slider’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com

21 July 1972, what a day. Not only was Rod Stewart ‘Never A Dull Moment’ released, so was T. Rex ‘The Slider’.

It is now 50 years since those two classic albums were released.

T. Rex ‘The Slider’ came just 10 months after the previous T. Rex album ‘Electric Warrior’, featuring ‘Get It On’ and ‘Jeepster’.

‘The Slider’ included the hits ‘Metal Guru’ and ‘Telegram Sam’.

Elton John recommended Marc Bolan head to France to record ‘The Slider’ at Château d’Hérouville, the studio he recorded his recent ‘Honky Chateau’. T. Rex recorded ‘Metal Guru’ at the studio with more sessions done in Denmark and Los Angeles with David Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti.

Bolan was filming his movie ‘Born To Boogie’ at John Lennon’s home Tittenhurst Park around the time of ‘The Slider’. Ringo Starr is credited as taking the cover photo for the album but Visconti says it was him.

David Bowie’s ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust’ and the first Roxy Music album ‘Roxy Music’ were released just weeks before ‘The Slider’.

‘The Slider’ reached no 4 in the UK, no 13 in Australia and no 17 in the USA.

‘Telegram Sam’ reached no 1 in the UK and no 27 in Australia. ‘Metal Guru’ went to no 1 in the UK and no 10 in Australia.

