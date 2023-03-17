 Talking Heads Iconic Concert Movie ‘Stop Making Sense’ To Be Reissued For 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Talking Heads Iconic Concert Movie ‘Stop Making Sense’ To Be Reissued For 40th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on March 17, 2023

The Jonathan Demme directed Talking Heading concert movie ‘Stop Making Sense’ has been restored in 4K and will get a theatre run before being reissued to make its 40th anniversary.

Singer David Byrne stars in this funny clip making fun of his oversized suit from the concert.

‘Stop Making Sense’ was shot over three nights at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood in 13-16 December 1983. Demme devoted one of the nights filming only longshots to minimize cameras on stage.

Jonathan Demme made ‘Stop Making Sense’ inbetween ‘Swing Shift’ starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 1984 and ‘Something Wild’ starring Melanie Griffith and Ray Liotta in 1986. He later directed ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, ‘Philadelphia’, and ‘Married To The Mob’. Demme died in 2017. His final movie was ‘Ricki and the Flash’ in 2016 starring Meryl Streep and Rick Springfield.

‘Stop Making Sense’ premiered at the San Francisco International Film Festival on 24 April, 1984 and had a general release on 19 October, 1984.

The new edition of the film will feature two songs ‘Cities’ and ‘Big Business/I Zimbra’ not on the album but on the VHS and Laserdisc version of the movie. They were removed for the first DVD edition but will be added back in for the anniversary edition.

Tracklist:
1. Psycho Killer
2. Heaven
3. Thank You for Sending Me an Angel
4. Found a Job
5. Slippery People
6. Cities (PREVIOUSLY ONLY RELEASED ON VHS AND LASERDISC)
7. Burning Down the House
8. Life During Wartime
9. Making Flippy Floppy
10. Swamp
11. What a Day That Was
12. This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody)
13. Once in a Lifetime
14. Big Business/I Zimbra (PREVIOUSLY ONLY RELEASED ON VHS AND LASERDISC)
15. Genius of Love
16. Girlfriend is Better
17. Take Me to the River
18. Crosseyed and Painless

