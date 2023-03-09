Tame Impala Premiere ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘ Toon ‘Wings of Time’ - Noise11.com

The new Tame Impala song is from the movie ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ in cinemas on Thursday, March 30.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Parker says of his song Wings of Time. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

Parker also contributed Tame Impala music to ‘Minions” Rise of the Gru’ (2022) and ‘Elvis’ (2022).

