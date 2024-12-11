Taylor Swift Awarded $197 Million To Her Crew and Cast - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has reportedly gifted $197 million (£154 million) worth of bonuses to the cast and crew of her The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift concluded her 149-stop concert trek with a gig in Vancouver, Canada last weekend.

Amid the news that The Eras Tour was the highest-grossing tour of all time, editors at People reported on Monday that Taylor had given out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on the production.

According to the outlet, her staff included “truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team”.

Representatives for Taylor have not yet commented on the report.

Back in August 2023, sources revealed to People that Swift had dished out $55 million (£43 million) in bonuses to employees on top of their salaries after wrapping up the North America leg of the tour.

While on Monday, managers from Taylor Swift Touring also confirmed to The New York Times that a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets had been sold, making it “double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history”.

And prior to singing Lover at the last show of the series, Taylor thanked her fans for their support.

“We have toured the entire world with this tour. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” the 34-year-old shared. “We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour. And tonight, we get to play one last show for you here tonight in beautiful Vancouver. We are about to go on one last grand adventure together.”

