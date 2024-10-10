Taylor Swift Donates $5 Million To Hurricane Victims - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has made a $5 million donation to food banks to help people affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Feeding America CEO “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts.”

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” the statement continued. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

“Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” she concluded.

Thank you, @taylorswift13, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton. 🧡 Join Taylor if you're able by donating here: https://t.co/rSpfqPuHCv pic.twitter.com/NYJIIG3dlS — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) October 9, 2024

Watch the Taylor Swift Noise11 interview:

