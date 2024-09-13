 Taylor Swift Drives Over 400,000 Young Voters To Registration Site - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Drives Over 400,000 Young Voters To Registration Site

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz has caused an enormous spike in traffic at vote.org, the US voter registration site.

Appalled by trump, angered by Vance, Taylor Swift through all her muscle behind Harris and Walz saying “I’m voting for @kamalaharrisbecause she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.

She then signed the statement “Taylor Swift, Crazy Cat Lady”, a slap to Vance’s misogynist comments about the rights of women (note: not men and woman) who had not given birth.

Vote.org helps people register to vote. It breaks down the process and explains the procedure to first time voters.

The General Services Administration confirmed the traffic spike and the 400,000+ visitors within 24 hours of the Swift post.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Play First Show With New Singer Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park have played their first show with new singer Emily Armstrong at the Forum in Los Angeles.

19 hours ago
Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’

Mastodon and Lamb of God have combined for the collaboration track ‘Floods of Triton’. The new song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick and MaXXXine.

22 hours ago
Eminem photo by Jeremy Deputat
Eminem Expands The Recent ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Eminem is releasing an extended edition of his 2024 album 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’.

1 day ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Gets Plea Deal After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake has secured a plea deal over his New York DWI arrest which shocked fans in June.

2 days ago
Chester Bennington Linkin Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chester Bennington’s Son Slams Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Recruitment

Chester Bennington's son Jaime Bennington has blasted Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda for replacing his late father with singer Emily Armstrong.

2 days ago
Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman
The White Stripes Follow Through Suing trump

The White Stripes have filed a lawsuit against trump for using their song Seven Nation Army in a social media post.

3 days ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright Announces Seventh Australian Tour

Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025 for his seventh tour and first since 2019.

3 days ago