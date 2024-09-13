Taylor Swift Drives Over 400,000 Young Voters To Registration Site - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz has caused an enormous spike in traffic at vote.org, the US voter registration site.

Appalled by trump, angered by Vance, Taylor Swift through all her muscle behind Harris and Walz saying “I’m voting for @kamalaharrisbecause she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.

She then signed the statement “Taylor Swift, Crazy Cat Lady”, a slap to Vance’s misogynist comments about the rights of women (note: not men and woman) who had not given birth.

Vote.org helps people register to vote. It breaks down the process and explains the procedure to first time voters.

The General Services Administration confirmed the traffic spike and the 400,000+ visitors within 24 hours of the Swift post.

