 Taylor Swift Encourages US Fans To Vote - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management 6

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management 6

Taylor Swift Encourages US Fans To Vote

by Music-News.com on March 6, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift has encouraged her U.S. fans to vote in the primary elections.

Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage her followers to vote in the 2024 primary elections.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” Taylor wrote in a post on her Instagram Story, highlighting her home state.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” the 34-year-old continued. “Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org.”

Taylor Swift in Melbourne, the Noise11 REVIEW

Earlier in her career, Swift avoided publicly sharing her opinions when it came to politics. However, she broke her silence in 2018 when she urged fans to vote for the Democrat in the Tennessee election against Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Additionally, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the hitmaker condemned Donald Trump and showed her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs,” Taylor said in an interview with V Magazine at the time.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bring Me The Horizon, music news, noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Album Nears Completion

Bring Me The Horizon's delayed album, ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, is "nearly finished".

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne On His Kanye West Remarks

Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on standing up to Kanye West. Earlier this month, Ozzy slammed West for using a sample of the Black Sabbath hit Iron Man without permission.

February 28, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Responds To Allegations Against Her Father Scott In Sydney

A photographer claimed Scott Swift attacked him in Sydney, Australia.

February 28, 2024
Eternal
Eternal Debut New Singer At First Gig In 10 Years

Eternal have recruited a new band member for their first shows in a decade.

February 28, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift And The 14 Surprise Songs She Performed in Australia

Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ featured two songs in ever show unique to that show. The songs changed every night of the seven Australia shows and were not repeated.

February 27, 2024
Adele 30
Adele Rests Her Voice After Suffering Chest Issues

Adele has announced that she will be going on "voice rest" after suffering chest issues.

February 27, 2024
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Has Biggest Song Globally of 2023

IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced that Flowers by Miley Cyrus is the winner of the IFPI Global Single Award for 2023.

February 27, 2024