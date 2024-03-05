Taylor Swift Encourages US Fans To Vote - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has encouraged her U.S. fans to vote in the primary elections.

Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage her followers to vote in the 2024 primary elections.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” Taylor wrote in a post on her Instagram Story, highlighting her home state.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” the 34-year-old continued. “Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org.”

Earlier in her career, Swift avoided publicly sharing her opinions when it came to politics. However, she broke her silence in 2018 when she urged fans to vote for the Democrat in the Tennessee election against Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Additionally, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the hitmaker condemned Donald Trump and showed her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs,” Taylor said in an interview with V Magazine at the time.

