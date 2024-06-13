 Taylor Swift Gives Eras Tour An End Date - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Gives Eras Tour An End Date

by Music-News.com on June 14, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift has officially announced when her Eras Tour will wrap up.

Swift confirmed the news at the tour’s 100th show, in Liverpool, UK on Thursday.

“This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” she said.

“I once used to have hobbies,” she joked to the crowd. She added, “You have done so much to be with us. You’ve made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorised lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation, and I want spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!”

The Eras Tour has made history since it started in March 2023. It’s become the highest-grossing tour of all time, after making $1 billion (£783,530,638 million).

In October there was a film released of the show, that made an extra $261.6 million (£204.9 million).

Taylor who has won 14 Grammys, was officially declared a billionaire in April.

The three-hour Eras Tour show includes 44 songs from 11 albums. When she released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, the show was tweaked to include new tracks from the album.

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

