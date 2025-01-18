Taylor Swift Gives Millions To Fire Efforts - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has spoken out about the “heartbreaking” Los Angeles fires. Swift took to social media to issue a statement on the wildfires that are sweeping through Los Angeles.

“The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see the stories unfold,” she wrote on Instagram stories.

“So much suffering, loss and destruction. As so many embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organisations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.”

She went on to reveal she’s donated an undisclosed amount to several charities, including the California Community Foundation Fund, Greater Los Angeles Education Relief, Habitat for Humanity, MusiCares and others.

“These are the organisations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do,” she said.

Swift has a home in Beverly Hills that hasn’t been touched in the fires. She bought the property in 2015 for a reported $25 million. (£20.4 million)

The wildfires in Los Angeles broke out on 7 January in Pacific Palisades. It’s believed at least 25 people have died so far in the fires, with 180,000 people evacuated from their homes.

A FireAid concert is being planned for 30 January, with a lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll and Gwen Stefani.

