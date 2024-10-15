Taylor Swift Has An Eras Tour Book Coming - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has announced that she will release an Eras Tour book this year.

To celebrate the final leg of her Eras Tour, the music megastar has revealed that she will be releasing a new book chronicling the sold-out 149-stop tour in November.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way.”

Swift went on to reveal that the book will include her own “personal reflections” and unseen photos.

“Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night…,” Taylor shared.

The 256-page hardcover book will feature more than 500 images, including behind-the-scenes shots from the tour.

The pop star also revealed that she’ll be releasing her latest album. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, on vinyl and CD for the first time since it was released digitally in April.

Taylor concluded the post by sharing that the products “will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th.”

The Eras Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on 17 March 2023 and will wrap up in Vancouver on 8 December.

The hitmaker will begin the final leg of the tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 18 October.

