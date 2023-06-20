Taylor Swift Is Bringing The Eras Tour To Australia in 2024 - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has announced Australian dates for 2024 but for Sydney and Melbourne only.

The Eras show showcases all 10 Taylor Swift albums in one concert.

Taylor Swift setlist Arizona 17 March 2023

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Red

Red – Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

folklore

seven

invisible string

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Song

mirrorball (from Folklore)

Taylor Swift (Debut)

Tim McGraw

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Taylor Swift dates:

16 and 17 February, Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground

23, 24, 25 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium

Frontier Members pre-sale runs 24 hours from Wednesday 28 June – 10am Sydney + 2pm Melbourne or until pre-sale allocation is exhausted. For more information please visit, frontiertouring.com/taylorswift.

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES *

* U15s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

All patrons irrespective of age must purchase a ticket to enter the event.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Taylor Swift:

06-23 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium !@

06-24 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium !?

06-30 Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ~@

07-01 Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ~@

07-07 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@

07-08 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@

07-14 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High ~@

07-15 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High ~@

07-22 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field +@

07-23 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field +@

07-28 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium +@

07-29 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium +@

08-03 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +@

08-04 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +?

08-05 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +%

08-08 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +@

08-09 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +%

08-24 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #

08-25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #

08-26 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #

08-27 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #

11-09 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Más Monumental #

11-10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Más Monumental #

11-11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Más Monumental #

11-18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos #

11-19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos #

11-24 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque #

11-25 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque #

11-26 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque #

02-07 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-08 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-09 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-10 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground #

02-17 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground #

02-23 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium #

02-24 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium #

02-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium #

03-02 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium #

03-03 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium #

03-04 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium #

05-09 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena

05-10 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena

05-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

05-24 Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

05-30 Madrid, Spain – Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

06-02 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

06-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

06-08 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

06-14 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-15 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-18 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-21 London, England – Wembley Stadium

06-22 London, England – Wembley Stadium

06-28 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

06-29 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

07-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund

07-13 Milan, Italy – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

07-18 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins-Arena

07-23 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

07-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

08-09 Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08-16 London, England – Wembley Stadium

08-17London, England – Wembley Stadium

! with Girl in Red

@ with Gracie Abrams

? with Owenn

~ with Muna

+ with Haim

% with Gayle

# with Sabrina Carpenter

