Taylor Swift Is Bringing The Eras Tour To Australia in 2024 - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift has announced Australian dates for 2024 but for Sydney and Melbourne only.
The Eras show showcases all 10 Taylor Swift albums in one concert.
Taylor Swift setlist Arizona 17 March 2023
Lover
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
evermore
’tis the damn season
willow
marjorie
champagne problems
tolerate it
reputation
…Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now
Enchanted
Red
Red – Intro
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well
folklore
seven
invisible string
betty
the last great american dynasty
august
illicit affairs
my tears ricochet
cardigan
1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Surprise Song
mirrorball (from Folklore)
Taylor Swift (Debut)
Tim McGraw
Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
Taylor Swift dates:
16 and 17 February, Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground
23, 24, 25 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium
Frontier Members pre-sale runs 24 hours from Wednesday 28 June – 10am Sydney + 2pm Melbourne or until pre-sale allocation is exhausted. For more information please visit, frontiertouring.com/taylorswift.
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES *
* U15s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.
All patrons irrespective of age must purchase a ticket to enter the event.
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
Taylor Swift:
06-23 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium !@
06-24 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium !?
06-30 Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ~@
07-01 Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium ~@
07-07 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@
07-08 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@
07-14 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High ~@
07-15 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High ~@
07-22 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field +@
07-23 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field +@
07-28 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium +@
07-29 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium +@
08-03 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +@
08-04 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +?
08-05 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +%
08-08 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +@
08-09 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium +%
08-24 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #
08-25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #
08-26 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #
08-27 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol #
11-09 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Más Monumental #
11-10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Más Monumental #
11-11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Más Monumental #
11-18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos #
11-19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos #
11-24 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque #
11-25 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque #
11-26 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque #
02-07 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-08 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-09 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-10 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground #
02-17 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground #
02-23 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium #
02-24 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium #
02-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium #
03-02 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium #
03-03 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium #
03-04 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium #
05-09 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena
05-10 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena
05-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
05-24 Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
05-30 Madrid, Spain – Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
06-02 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
06-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
06-08 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
06-14 Liverpool, England – Anfield
06-15 Liverpool, England – Anfield
06-18 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06-21 London, England – Wembley Stadium
06-22 London, England – Wembley Stadium
06-28 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
06-29 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
07-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
07-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund
07-13 Milan, Italy – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
07-18 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins-Arena
07-23 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
07-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
08-09 Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08-16 London, England – Wembley Stadium
08-17London, England – Wembley Stadium
! with Girl in Red
@ with Gracie Abrams
? with Owenn
~ with Muna
+ with Haim
% with Gayle
# with Sabrina Carpenter
