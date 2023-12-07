Taylor Swift Named Time Person of the Year - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift is the Time Person of the Year, beating out Vladamir Putin, King Charles, President Xi Jinping and Barbie.

The Time Person of the Year called Swift “a source of the light in a divided world”. The honor is giving to the person who best shaped headlines in the previous 12 months, and that could be for good or for evil.

Time editor Sam Jacobs said, “Every year contains light and dark; 2023 was a year with significant shares of darkness. In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light. No one else on the planet today can move so many people so well. Achieving this feat is something we often chalk up to the alignments of planets and fates, but giving too much credit to the stars ignores her skill and her power”.

The first honor went to Charles Lindbergh in 1927. It was called Tim Man of the Year then.

Winners over the years have included John F Kennedy, the Apollo 8 astronauts, Jeff Bezos and Greta Thunberg.

In 2006 You won. You, yes YOU. The 2006 went to the people representing the individual content creators of the World Wide Web. Taylor Swift won this year but so have you.

The full list of winners is:

1. Charles Lindbergh (1927)

2. Walter Chrysler (1928)

3. Owen D. Young (1929)

4. Mahatma Gandhi (1930)

5. Pierre Leval (1931)

6. Franklin D. Roosevelt (1932)

7. Hugh S. Johnson (1933)

8. Franklin D. Roosevelt (1934)

9. Haile Selassie (1935)

10. Wallis Simpson (1936)

11. Chiang Kai-shek, Soong Mei-ling (1937)

12. Adolf Hitler (1938)

13. Joseph Stalin (1939)

14. Winston Churchill (1940)

15. Franklin D. Roosevelt (1941)

16. Joseph Stalin (1942)

17. George Marshall (1943)

18. Dwight D. Eisenhower (1944)

19. Harry S. Truman (1945)

20. James F. Byrnes (1946)

21. George Marshall (1947)

22. Harry S. Truman (1948)

23. Winston Churchill (1949)

24. The American Soldier (1950)

25. Mohammad Mosaddegh (1951)

26. Queen Elizabeth II (1952)

27. Konrad Adenauer (1953)

28. John Foster Dulles (1954)

29. Harlow Curtice (1955)

30. The Hungarian Freedom Fighter (1956)

31. Nikita Khrushchev (1957)

32. Charles de Gaulle (1958)

33. Dwight D. Eisenhower (1959)

34. American Scientists (1960)

35. John F. Kennedy (1961)

36. Pope John XXIII (1962)

37. Martin Luther King Jr. (1963)

38. Lyndon B. Johnson (1964)

39. William Westmoreland (1965)

40. The Inheritor (1966)

41. Lyndon B. Johnson (1967)

42. The Apollo 8 Astronauts: Jim Lovell, William Anders, Frank Borman (1968)

43. The Middle Americans (1969)

44. Willy Brandt (1970)

45. Richard Nixon (1971)

46. Henry Kissinger (1972)

47. Richard Nixon (1972)

48. John Sirica (1973)

49. King Faisal (1974)

50. American Women (1975)

51. Jimmy Carter (1976)

52. Anwar Sadat (1977)

53. Deng Xiaoping (1978)

54. Ayatollah Khomeini (1979)

55. Ronald Reagan (1980)

56. Lech Wałęsa (1981)

57. The Computer (1982)

58. Ronald Reagan, Yuri Andropov (1983)

59. Peter Ueberroth (1984)

60. Deng Xiaoping (1985)

61. Corazon Aquino (1986)

62. Mikhail Gorbachev (1987)

63. The Endangered Earth (1988)

64. Mikhail Gorbachev (1989)

65. George H.W. Bush (1990)

66. Ted Turner (1991)

67. Bill Clinton (1992)

68. The Peacemakers: Yitzhak Rabin, F.W. de Klerk, Nelson Mandela, Yasser Arafat (1993)

69. Pope John Paul II (1994)

70. Newt Gingrich (1995)

71. David Ho (1996)

72. Andrew Grove (1997)

73. Bill Clinton, Ken Starr (1998)

74. Person of the Year: Jeff Bezos // Person of the Century: Albert Einstein(1999)

75. George W. Bush (2000)

76. Rudy Giuliani (2001)

77. The Whistleblowers: Sherron Watkins, Cynthia Cooper, Coleen Rowley (2002)

78. The American Soldier (2003)

79. George W. Bush (2004)

80. The Good Samaritans: Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Bono (2005)

81. You (2006)

82. Vladimir Putin (2007)

83. Barack Obama (2008)

84. Ben Bernanke (2009)

85. Mark Zuckerberg (2010)

86. The Protester (2011)

87. Barack Obama (2012)

88. Pope Francis (2013)

89. The Ebola Fighters (2014)

90. Angela Merkel (2015)

91. Donald Trump (2016)

92. The Silence Breakers (2017)

93. The Guardians and the War on Truth (2018)

94. Greta Thunberg (2019)

95. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris (2020)

96. Elon Musk (2021)

97. Volodymyr Zelenskyy (2022)

98. Taylor Swift (2023)

