Tears For Fears To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Hurting’ - Noise11.com

Tears For Fears ‘The Hurting’ turns this week. The debut album for Tears For Fears was released 7 March 1983. A 40th anniversary edition is on the way.

‘The Hurting’ was a no 1 album in the UK. It reached no 15 in Australia and no 73 in the USA. The hit song from the album was ‘Mad World’.

Tears For Fears ‘The Hurting’ features themes of child abuse, trauma and depression. The songs were written by Roland Orzabal and based on his own childhood.

Singles from the album were:

Suffer The Children

Pale Shelter

Mad World (no 3 UK)

Change (no 4 UK

Pale Shelter (1983 version) (no 5 UK)

‘The Hurting’ in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (96/24), stereo & Instrumental Mix (96/24)

1. The Hurting

2. Mad World

3. Pale Shelter

4. Ideas As Opiates

5. Memories Fade

6. Suffer The Children

7. Watch Me Bleed

8. Change

9. The Prisoner

10. Start Of The Breakdown

Previously unreleased bonus tracks

1. Mad World (Mike Howlett Version)

2. Watch Me Bleed (Mike Howlett Version)

