Tears For Fears To Release Live Album, Movie and Announce Cinema Screenings - Noise11.com

Tears For Fears will release their first ever live album ‘Songs for a Nervous Planet’ 25 October. The album will include four new studio songs and the movie ‘Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film’ will premiere on 1100 cinema screens worldwide on 24 and 26 October.
The four new tracks are “Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad,” “Emily Said,” “Astronaut,” and just-released single “The Girl That I Call Home.”
Watch ‘The Girl That I Call Home’ video:
On creating the album and film, Curt Smith shares, “We decided to film the live show last year. I think a lot of people don’t know that we are a good live band, actually! They see a duo, and they think it’s going to be two people with a couple of keyboards and a bunch of backing tapes, and that’ll be it. Over the years, we’ve vastly improved since our heyday back in the Eighties.” Roland Orzabal adds, “We’ve never released an official live album, so you could say this is an album forty years in the making.”
Songs For A Nervous Planet
Tracklist
1. Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad
2. The Girl That I Call Home
3. Emily Said
4. Astronaut
5. No Small Thing
6. The Tipping Point
7. Everybody Wants To Rule The World
8. Secret World
9. Sowing The Seeds Of Love
10. Long, Long, Long Time
11. Break The Man
12. My Demons
13. Rivers of Mercy
14. Mad World
15. Suffer The Children
16. Woman In Chains
17. Bad Man’s Song
18. Pale Shelter
19. Break It Down Again
20. Head Over Heels
21. Change
22. Shout
Head here for movie times and venues at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.
