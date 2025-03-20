 Teddy Swims Expands Australia Tour - Noise11.com
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring

Teddy Swims Expands Australia Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 20, 2025

in News

The Teddy Swims tour has expanded with new shows for Sydney and Melbourne.

The 2025 Teddy Swims tour is his biggest yet with all-arena dates in Australia and New Zealand.

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 7 October
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Thursday 9 October
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 14 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 15 October
NEW SHOW!
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 18 October
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 23 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 24 October
NEW SHOW!
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 27 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 29 October
RAC Arena | Perth, WA

https://www.frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

