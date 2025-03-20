Teddy Swims Expands Australia Tour - Noise11.com

The Teddy Swims tour has expanded with new shows for Sydney and Melbourne.
The 2025 Teddy Swims tour is his biggest yet with all-arena dates in Australia and New Zealand.
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Tuesday 7 October
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ
Thursday 9 October
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Tuesday 14 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Wednesday 15 October
NEW SHOW!
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 18 October
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 23 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 24 October
NEW SHOW!
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Monday 27 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 29 October
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
https://www.frontiertouring.com/teddyswims
