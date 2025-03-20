Teddy Swims Expands Australia Tour - Noise11.com

The Teddy Swims tour has expanded with new shows for Sydney and Melbourne.

The 2025 Teddy Swims tour is his biggest yet with all-arena dates in Australia and New Zealand.

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 7 October

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Thursday 9 October

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 14 October

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 15 October

NEW SHOW!

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 18 October

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 23 October

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 24 October

NEW SHOW!

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 27 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 29 October

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

https://www.frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

