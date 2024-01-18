Tex Perkins Gathers Beasts To Play More Shows - Noise11.com

Beasts will perform again in April 2024.

Beasts is a homage to Beasts of Bourbon and pays tribute to the two passed members Brian Henry Hooper and Spencer P. Jones.

Beasts featuring founding Beasts of Bourbon members Tex Perkins, Boris Sujdovic, Kim Salmon and James Baker with Charlie Owen who joined in 1996 and 1997 and was back for 2003 to 2008 and the Beasts 2019 tour. There were also only two shows in 2023 following James Baker’s cancer diagnosis as at the time the band wasn’t sure how his health would work out while he was undergoing treatment.

We had no idea how he would handle the work required to play these gigs. Well, he not only got through the gigs, but he fucking nailed them! Like a sledgehammer nails a thumbtack. It was a glorious triumph, and the gigs were full of ferocious fun with a hell of a lot of love in

the room! His doctors even said “play more! It’s good for you.” Yes, that’s right Ladies and Gentlemen ‘Rock n roll is good for you’. So, following doctor’s orders, we are going at it again!! I asked James and his wife Cath for

a few words…and they sent us a poem… We knocked ‘em dead in Sydney.

We knocked ‘em dead in Melbourne.

And we’re back to do it again.

Across this whole wide land.

We’re all dressed up and ready to go.

So don’t you dare miss this show.

It’s not called Alive for nothing.

James’ medical team has spoken-it’s Terminal his cancer thing.

They also say it’s really good for him this RnR thing.

It’s really fucking good for him!

So, now you know.

Let’s all get together while we still can!

The Beasts are back, …. again’

Dates are:

Friday 5 April | Metro, Sydney Nsw

Saturday 6 April | Triffid, Brisbane Qld

Friday 12 April | The Gov, Adelaide Sa

Saturday 13 April | Freo Social, Fremantle Wa

Friday 19 April | Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights Vic

Saturday 20 April | Northcote Theatre, Vic

*Tickets On Sale Tuesday January 23 via www.texperkins.com

