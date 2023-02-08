 The Bass In Vader Hosts Red Hot Chili Peppers After Party At Southern Cross Station - Noise11.com
The Bass In Vader Facebook pic

The Bass In Vader Facebook pic

The Bass In Vader Hosts Red Hot Chili Peppers After Party At Southern Cross Station

by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2023

in News

Melbourne Red Hot Chili Peppers were treated to added entertainment when masked busker The Bass In Vader was playing Chili Peppers favs outside Southern Cross Station on their way home.

The Bass In Vader drew thousands as they left the Chili Peppers gig. He supplied the bass. They supplied the voices.

The mysterious The Bass In Vader is often seen after major music events in Melbourne or just performing along the Yarra River often near Queensbridge on weekends.

The Bass In Vader has popped up performing Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi and AC/DC, even Rage Against The Machine.

Tagged as:

Related Posts

Tex Perkins
Tex Perkins Has A Song As “Catchy As Covid” ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’

Tex Perkins describes his new song with The Fat Rubber Band ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ “as catchy as covid” and says its merging of pop, rock and blues is a “fully consensual threesome”.

1 day ago
The Beatles Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
Russell Morris, Jack Jones , Steve Balbi and Robyn Loau To Perform The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ Album

The Beatles iconic ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album will be performed in its entirety by Russell Morris, Jack Jones, Steve Balbi and Robyn Loau in Sydney and Melbourne in May.

2 days ago
Jack Chambers as Bert at Mary Poppins The Musical photo by Darren Boud
Mary Poppins Taken On An Evolution Under Michael Cassel, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh

When you have a classic like ‘Mary Poppins’, the challenge for the producers is how to make to relevant to a new audience while maintaining the charm the older fans will be coming back to see.

3 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Australia and New Zealand Tour – The Numbers by The Numbers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have played six of their nine Australia and New Zealand shows with three to go. Now that they are two thirds through the AUNZ dates we can now see the pattern for how a setlist is put together.

3 days ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
A New Dog Trumpet Video Has Arrived ‘No More Travelling’

In the new Dog Trumpet ‘No More Travelling’ Peter O’Doherty does all the travelling for us.

5 days ago
Ross Knight Little Roo
Ross Knight Of Cosmic Psychos Is A Children’s Book Author

Ross Knight of 80s Australian punk rock band Cosmic Psychos has a new job. He is a children’s book author.

5 days ago
Bachelor Girl photo by MATTIAS LINDBLOM
Bachelor Girl Have New Music, Check Out ‘Calling Out Your Name’

Bachelor Girl’s breakthrough hit ‘Buses and Trains’ will reach its 25th anniversary milestone in June this year.

5 days ago