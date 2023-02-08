The Bass In Vader Hosts Red Hot Chili Peppers After Party At Southern Cross Station - Noise11.com

Melbourne Red Hot Chili Peppers were treated to added entertainment when masked busker The Bass In Vader was playing Chili Peppers favs outside Southern Cross Station on their way home.

The Bass In Vader drew thousands as they left the Chili Peppers gig. He supplied the bass. They supplied the voices.

The mysterious The Bass In Vader is often seen after major music events in Melbourne or just performing along the Yarra River often near Queensbridge on weekends.

The Bass In Vader has popped up performing Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi and AC/DC, even Rage Against The Machine.

