The Black Crowes To Release Live Album From Shake Your Moneymaker Tour - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes To Release Live Album From Shake Your Moneymaker Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2023

in News

The Black Crowes will document the recent ‘Shake Your Moneymaker’ tour with the release of the live album ‘The Black Crowes: Shake Your Moneymaker Live’.

The Black Crowes performed over 100 show around the world on the tour, ending in Melbourne Australia on 20 November 2022.

Chris Robinson said in a statement, “The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ tour from the last two years. From where it all began to where we’re going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock ‘n roll!”

The band featured Chris and Rich Robinson with bass player Sven Pipien, Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.

The video for ‘Twice As Hard’ was released today.

The album features their covers of The Stones ‘Its Only Rock an Roll’ and Led Zep’s ‘Rock and Roll’.

“The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live” track listing:

01. Twice As Hard
02. Jealous Again
03. Sister Luck
04. Could I’ve Been So Blind
05. Seeing Things
06. Hard To Handle
07. Thick N’ Thin
08. She Talks To Angels
09. Struttin’ Blues
10. Stare It Cold
11. No Speak No Slave
12. Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone
13. Soul Singing
14. Wiser Time
15. Thorn In My Pride
16. Sting Me
17. Remedy
18. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
19. Rock & Roll

‘The Black Crowes: Shake Your Moneymaker Live’ will be released on March 17.

