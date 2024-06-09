The Black Keys Fire Managers Irving Azoff and Steve Moir - Noise11.com

The Black Keys are putting the blame for their failed tour and album directly on their managers, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir.

Azoff and Moir have been managing The Black Keys since 2021. Azoff, questionably the most powerful music industry person in the world, also managers Eagles and Steely Dan. He has been Chairman and CEO of Ticketmaster and Live Nation and his company owns Madison Square Garden.

Moir runs Full Stop Management with Azoff’s son Jeffrey. The company also represents Harry Styles, John Mayer and Gwen Stefani.

The Black Keys released their 12th album ‘Ohio Players’ in April. It stiffed and was their worst performing album in two decades.

Just last week, The Black Keys cancelled their entire North American tour saying they wanted to make it more “exciting” and “intimate”. Truth be told, it sniffed tour. Ticket sales were abysmal.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

