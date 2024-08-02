The Black Sorrows New Music Is ‘One Door Slams’ - Noise11.com

The Black Sorrows have a brand new song ‘One Door Slams’, written by Joe Camilleri and Nick Smith and produced by James Black.

Joe says, One Door Slams started off as some ramblings about a Mercury and a Coupe De Ville. Ended up as a tragic love story about a girl who gave away her love too cheaply but just couldn’t handle the curb…’one more night alone she’s gonna lose her mind. Finally, she realises the world is full of opportunities and all you gotta do is step inside.'”

Come October 18, there will be a brand new Black Sorrows album ‘The Way We Do Business’. It will be the 55th album for Joe.

The previous Black Sorrows album ‘Saint Georges Road’ was released in 2021. The first Black Sorrows release was ‘Sonola’ in 1984. We go all the way back to 1964 when Joe first performed with The Drollies. In the mid-60s he was with The King Bees, then the Adderly Smith Blues Band (with Broderick Smith).

There was also The Pelaco Brothers (with Stephen Cummings) in the early 70s before Joe formed Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons and released the first album for The Falcons ‘Don’t Waste It’ in 1977.

