 The Cat Empire To Perform Free Concert In Melbourne On Saturday - Noise11.com
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Cat Empire To Perform Free Concert In Melbourne On Saturday

by Paul Cashmere on March 17, 2025

in News

The Cat Empire will perform a free concert of Federation Square in Melbourne on Saturday 22 March to launch the new album ‘Bird of Paradise’.

For the 10th album ‘Bird of Paradise’, Felix Riebl tells Noise11.com that the whole thing went from an EP concept to a full album within the first day of recording.

Felix says, “When we went into the studio we weren’t sure if it was going to be an EP. We knew we were onto something and we had rehearsed quite a lot and performed in a very natural way. The songs were coming together so quickly. The vocals were being performed live with the rhythm section. It was essentially being recorded live. We added string and horns after that. The vast essence of what you hear was recorded in takes. That had a lot of energy in there. GG who did the artwork for it was creating the artwork at the same time and it didn’t feel like we were creating an EP after the first day. The result was one of two songs needed to be written to get it to an album and they were written in the wee hours. It felt like a very live 10 days in the studio”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire:

The free The Cat Empire concert in Melbourne is this Saturday 22 March 2025 at Federation Square at 5pm.

