The Church Premiere ‘The Hypnogogue’ - Noise11.com

Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey of The Church - photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Church Premiere ‘The Hypnogogue’

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2022

in News

The Church will have a new album in 2023. ‘The Hynogogue’ the album will be out around March or April 2023 but the title track is here now.

Hypnogugue is a made up word Steve Kilbey tells Noise11.com in his Noise11 interview. It does have a meaning though. Steve uses it to describe the moment before falling asleep when your mind starts merging the days reality with the dream world.

The Church kick of ‘The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune’ tour of Australia today in Perth.

TOUR DATES
Thursday, September 1: The Astor, Perth
Friday, September 2: The River, Margaret River
Sunday, September 4: The Gov, Adelaide
Thursday, September 8: The Metro, Sydney
Friday, September 9: The Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Saturday, September 10: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

The tour line-up features mainstay Steve Kilbey on bass and vocals, Tim Powles on drums, Ian Haug on guitar, multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Cain and Ashley Naylor on guitar.

