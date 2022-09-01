The Church Premiere ‘The Hypnogogue’ - Noise11.com

The Church will have a new album in 2023. ‘The Hynogogue’ the album will be out around March or April 2023 but the title track is here now.

Hypnogugue is a made up word Steve Kilbey tells Noise11.com in his Noise11 interview. It does have a meaning though. Steve uses it to describe the moment before falling asleep when your mind starts merging the days reality with the dream world.

The Church kick of ‘The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune’ tour of Australia today in Perth.

TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 1: The Astor, Perth

Friday, September 2: The River, Margaret River

Sunday, September 4: The Gov, Adelaide

Thursday, September 8: The Metro, Sydney

Friday, September 9: The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, September 10: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

The tour line-up features mainstay Steve Kilbey on bass and vocals, Tim Powles on drums, Ian Haug on guitar, multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Cain and Ashley Naylor on guitar.

