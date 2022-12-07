 The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2022

in News

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.

As earlier reported, The Corrs will tour with guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein.

THE CORRS – 2023 Tour Dates

with Special Guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein

Wednesday, October 25: RAC, Perth, WA
Saturday, October 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
Sunday, October 29: Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday, October 31: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, November 2: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Saturday, November 4: UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS
Monday, November 6: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

TICKET INFORMATION
AMEX Exclusive Pre-sale
Friday, December 9 @ 9.00am

One World Entertainment Members Pre-sale
Monday, December 12 @ 9.00am

General Public On Sale
Tuesday, December 13: 9.00am local time

All times AEST

For ticketing and event information visit
oneworldentertainment.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Superjesus photo by David Sheerman
The Superjesus To Release New Music In January

The Superjesus have a new song ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love) coming in January and their first album in 20 years will be released in 2023.

51 seconds ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

12 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Sentenced To 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

14 hours ago
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
Pete Doherty Expecting First Child

Pete Doherty and his wife Katia de Vidas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

17 hours ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper To Kick Off Small Town Temple Tour in January

Ella Hooper will tour Small Town Temple from late January and all across February 2023.

2 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Will Return To Australian for 2023 Tour

One week after their triumphant one-off Australian performance in New South Wales, promoter Andrew McManus has announced he will be bringing The Corrs back for a national tour in 2023.

2 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
‘Piece of Shit’ Supremacist K*nye W*st Kicked Off Twitter

K*nye W*st, the human turd, the man Jimmy Kimmel called “the Black White Supremacist”, has been suspended from Twitter over more racist comments praising h*tler and merging the Jewish symbol of The Star of David with a swastika.

4 days ago