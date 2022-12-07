The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.

As earlier reported, The Corrs will tour with guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein.

THE CORRS – 2023 Tour Dates

with Special Guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein

Wednesday, October 25: RAC, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Sunday, October 29: Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, October 31: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, November 2: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, November 4: UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS

Monday, November 6: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

TICKET INFORMATION

AMEX Exclusive Pre-sale

Friday, December 9 @ 9.00am

One World Entertainment Members Pre-sale

Monday, December 12 @ 9.00am

General Public On Sale

Tuesday, December 13: 9.00am local time

All times AEST

For ticketing and event information visit

oneworldentertainment.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

