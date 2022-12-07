The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced - Noise11.com

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.
As earlier reported, The Corrs will tour with guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein.
THE CORRS – 2023 Tour Dates
with Special Guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein
Wednesday, October 25: RAC, Perth, WA
Saturday, October 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
Sunday, October 29: Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday, October 31: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, November 2: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Saturday, November 4: UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS
Monday, November 6: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
TICKET INFORMATION
AMEX Exclusive Pre-sale
Friday, December 9 @ 9.00am
One World Entertainment Members Pre-sale
Monday, December 12 @ 9.00am
General Public On Sale
Tuesday, December 13: 9.00am local time
All times AEST
For ticketing and event information visit
oneworldentertainment.com.au
