 The Corrs Upgrade Sydney Venue - Noise11.com
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs Upgrade Sydney Venue

by Paul Cashmere on August 25, 2023

in News

The Corrs have moved their Sydney show from Aware Super Theatre to Qudos on October 29.

The Corrs played a one-off Australian show in New South Wales in 2022. It was the first time the siblings had performed together in five years.

The Corrs setlist, 26 November 2022, Pokolbin, New South Wales

Give Me a Reason (from In Blue, 2000)
Erin Shore/Forgiven Not Forgotten (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
What Can I Do (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)(single 1997)
Bring on the Night (from White Light, 2015)
Radio (from In Blue, 2000)
Little Wing (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Ellis Island (from White Light, 2015)
No Frontiers (Jimmy MacCarthy cover)
Summer Sunshine (from Borrowed Heaven, 2004)
Joy of Life / Trout in the Bath (from VH1 Presents The Corrs In Dublin)
Love to Love You (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
Only When I Sleep (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
White Light (from White Light, 2015)
Queen of Hollywood (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
So Young (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Encore:
I Never Loved You Anyway (from Talk On Corners, 1997)
Runaway (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)
Breathless (from In Blue, 2000)
Toss the Feathers (traditional)

https://www.noise11.com/news/the-corrs-play-their-first-show-since-2017-in-australia-20221128

THE CORRS – 2023 Tour Dates
with Special Guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein

Wednesday, October 25: RAC, Perth, WA
Saturday, October 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
Sunday, October 29: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW NEW VENUE + VIP PACKAGE
Tuesday, October 31: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, November 2: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Saturday, November 4: UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS
Monday, November 6: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

For ticketing and event information visit
thecorrsofficial.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel Preps 16th Album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’

Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) will release his 16th album ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ in October.

37 mins ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs To Release First Album In 17 Years

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is gearing up to release his first solo album in almost 17 years.

2 days ago
Quatro Tunstall Face To Face
Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall Have Made An Album Together for Sun Records

Suzi Quatro and KT Tunstall have teamed up for an album together and it has been released through the legendary Sun Records label.

2 days ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Vedder To Play Two EBRP Benefits In Seattle

Eddie Vedder has announced two solo shows for Seattle in October to benefit EB Research Partnership.

3 days ago
The Chemical Brothers, music news, noise11.com
New Chemical Brothers Track ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ features Beck

‘Skipping Like A Stone’, the new song from The Chemical Brothers, features special guest Beck.

3 days ago
Ryan Adams. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ryan Adams Cancels All Upcoming Solo Shows for 2023

Ryan Adams has cancelled all of his solo shows for 2023 saying his health has been an issue.

3 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera To Perform One Off Melbourne Show in November

Christina Aguilera will perform her first Australian show in 15 years with a one-off performance for Melbourne on 25 November.

3 days ago