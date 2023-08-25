The Corrs Upgrade Sydney Venue - Noise11.com

The Corrs have moved their Sydney show from Aware Super Theatre to Qudos on October 29.

The Corrs played a one-off Australian show in New South Wales in 2022. It was the first time the siblings had performed together in five years.

The Corrs setlist, 26 November 2022, Pokolbin, New South Wales

Give Me a Reason (from In Blue, 2000)

Erin Shore/Forgiven Not Forgotten (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)

What Can I Do (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)(single 1997)

Bring on the Night (from White Light, 2015)

Radio (from In Blue, 2000)

Little Wing (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Ellis Island (from White Light, 2015)

No Frontiers (Jimmy MacCarthy cover)

Summer Sunshine (from Borrowed Heaven, 2004)

Joy of Life / Trout in the Bath (from VH1 Presents The Corrs In Dublin)

Love to Love You (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)

Only When I Sleep (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

White Light (from White Light, 2015)

Queen of Hollywood (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

So Young (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Encore:

I Never Loved You Anyway (from Talk On Corners, 1997)

Runaway (from Forgiven Not Forgotten, 1995)

Breathless (from In Blue, 2000)

Toss the Feathers (traditional)

THE CORRS – 2023 Tour Dates

with Special Guests Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein

Wednesday, October 25: RAC, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Sunday, October 29: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW NEW VENUE + VIP PACKAGE

Tuesday, October 31: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, November 2: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, November 4: UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS

Monday, November 6: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

For ticketing and event information visit

thecorrsofficial.com

