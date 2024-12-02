The Cure To Release Songs of a Lost World Live Album - Noise11.com

The Cure will release a live edition of their recent ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ album.

‘Songs of a Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV’ was recorded at the launch of The Cure’s ‘Songs from a Lost World’ showcase on 1 November in London.

The 2CD edition features live versions all eight songs off the studio album.

The full three hour concert is still streaming on YouTube.

The Cure – Robert Smith: voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: bass, Jason Cooper: drums / percussion, Roger O’Donnell: keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: guitar.

