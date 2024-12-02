 The Cure To Release Songs of a Lost World Live Album - Noise11.com

The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.

The Cure To Release Songs of a Lost World Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2024

in News

The Cure will release a live edition of their recent ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ album.

‘Songs of a Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV’ was recorded at the launch of The Cure’s ‘Songs from a Lost World’ showcase on 1 November in London.

The 2CD edition features live versions all eight songs off the studio album.

The full three hour concert is still streaming on YouTube.

The Cure – Robert Smith: voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: bass, Jason Cooper: drums / percussion, Roger O’Donnell: keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: guitar.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Kilbey of The Church photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Church Already Yesterday Is A Rare Chance To Reconnect With The Band’s Origins

The current Already Yesterday tour by The Church has showcased the great, mostly overlooked first four albums of the band ‘Of Skins and Heart’ (1981), ‘The Blurred Crusade’ (1982). ‘Séance’ (1983) and ‘Heyday’ (1984).

4 days ago
REM by Stipe photo by Tony Palmer
R.E.M. By Stipe To Perform Around Australia

The UK’s R.E.M. By Stipe is the definitive R.E.M. tribute band to the point Michael Stipe is even a fan, will perform for the first time in Australia in 2025.

6 days ago
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 and Brian Eno Are Recorded “Irish Folk Music”

The Edge has revealed U2 are recording "sci-fi Irish folk music" with Brian Eno.

6 days ago
Ian Astbury The Cult Melbourne 23 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
The Cult Open Their 8424 Australian Tour With Dynamic Melbourne Show

The Cult are marking their 40th anniversary with the 8424 world tour. The show is short, sharp and to the point.

November 25, 2024
Kylie Considers Suing ALDI Over Rosé Imitation

Kylie Minogue's team are reportedly considering legal action against Aldi.

November 23, 2024
Bob Dylan Posts Praise For Nick Cave

Bob Dylan has taken to social media to sing the praises of Australia’s Nick Cave.

November 20, 2024
Pixies photo supplied by Live Nation
Pixies To Return To Australia In 2025

Pixies haven’t even finished their current Australian tour and have announced they will be back for more dates in 2025.

November 20, 2024