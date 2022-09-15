 The Dead Daisies Cancel Nashville Because of Glenn Hughes Throat Infection - Noise11.com
Glenn Hughes, Kings Of Chaos, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Glenn Hughes, Kings Of Chaos, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

The Dead Daisies Cancel Nashville Because of Glenn Hughes Throat Infection

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2022

in News

Australian supergroup The Dead Daises have been forced to cancel their Nashville show this week after singer Glenn Hughes came down with a throat infection.

In a comment at The Dead Daises Facebook page, the band posted, “Yes, unfortunately Glenn is unwell and unable to perform… we are all pretty devastated but Glenn’s health is the most important and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Glenn Hughes is a big get for The Dead Daises. Hughes was the voice of Deep Purple for the albums ‘Burn’ (1974), ‘Stormbringer’ (1974) and ‘Come Taste The band’ (1975). Purple’s ‘Burn’ and ‘Mistreated’ are now part of The Dead Daisies setlist.

The Dead Daisies shows will hopefully resume this week in Illinois.

The Dead Daisies released their sixth album ‘Radiance’ this year.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For Calling Her A Cokehead

Nicki Minaj is suing a blogger named Nosey Heaux for calling her a Cokehead.

15 hours ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Teases New Album

Katy Perry is set to start work on her new album.

24 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Sued By Photographer

Miley Cyrus has been hit by a lawsuit from photographer Robert Barbera.

2 days ago
PnB Rock
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead

American rapper PnB Rock is dead after being shot in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

3 days ago
Sam Fender
Sam Fender Axes Tour To Look After His Mental Health

Sam Fender has axed his upcoming US tour dates to look after his mental health.

3 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Release Peter O’Doherty Penned ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’

Dog Trumpet’s latest preview of the upcoming ‘Shadowland’ album is ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’.

5 days ago
Phoenix, Thomas Mars - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Phoenix Team With Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig

Phoenix have debuted a new song ‘Tonight’ featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and with a new video shot in August in Tokyo and Paris.

September 8, 2022