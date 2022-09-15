The Dead Daisies Cancel Nashville Because of Glenn Hughes Throat Infection - Noise11.com

Australian supergroup The Dead Daises have been forced to cancel their Nashville show this week after singer Glenn Hughes came down with a throat infection.

In a comment at The Dead Daises Facebook page, the band posted, “Yes, unfortunately Glenn is unwell and unable to perform… we are all pretty devastated but Glenn’s health is the most important and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Glenn Hughes is a big get for The Dead Daises. Hughes was the voice of Deep Purple for the albums ‘Burn’ (1974), ‘Stormbringer’ (1974) and ‘Come Taste The band’ (1975). Purple’s ‘Burn’ and ‘Mistreated’ are now part of The Dead Daisies setlist.

The Dead Daisies shows will hopefully resume this week in Illinois.

The Dead Daisies released their sixth album ‘Radiance’ this year.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

