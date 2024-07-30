The Hard Ons Have A 40th Anniversary On The Way - Noise11.com

The Hard Ons will hit the road again for the 40th anniversary show in October and there is a new song as well.

‘Buzz Buzz Buzz’ will suddenly appear here on 18 August 2024.

‘Buzz Buzz Buzz; was written by founding member Peter Black and current singer Tim Rogers. “Our best collaboration so far. When Tim said ‘I wanna get a little left of center with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised :-))”), says Blackie.

The Hard Ons formed in Sydney in 1982 with Peter ‘Blackie’ Black and Raymond Ahn still driving the band.

A new doco on the band ‘The Most Australian Band Ever’ will also have its world premiere at SXSW Sydney In October. It features live footage and interviews and guest appearances from Dave Faulkner (The Victims, Hoodoo Gurus), Ross Knight (Cosmic Psychos), Jerry A (Poison Idea), Steven Hanford aka Thee Slayer Hippy (Poison Idea) and Rob Younger (Radio Birdman). The film has a particular focus on the Hard-Ons’ early days, the obstacles – some self-inflicted – which they’ve had to overcome, and the legacy they’ve built.

The Hard-Ons’ 40th Anniversary Australian Tour Oct – Nov 2024

Friday October 18th – Soapbox, Brisbane

Thursday October 24th – Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet

Friday October 25th – La La La’s, Wollongong

Saturday October 26th – Paddo RSL, Sydney

Sunday October 27th – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Thursday October 31st – Altar, Hobart

Friday November 1st – The Tote, Melbourne

Saturday November 2nd – Singing Bird Studios, Frankston

Sunday November 3rd – Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine

Monday November 4th – Barwon Club, Geelong

Thursday November 7th – Amplifier, Perth

Friday November 8th – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough

Saturday November 9th – Froth & Fury, Adelaide

