The Hard Ons Have A 40th Anniversary On The Way - Noise11.com

The Hard Ons Have A 40th Anniversary On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2024

in News

The Hard Ons will hit the road again for the 40th anniversary show in October and there is a new song as well.

‘Buzz Buzz Buzz’ will suddenly appear here on 18 August 2024.

‘Buzz Buzz Buzz; was written by founding member Peter Black and current singer Tim Rogers. “Our best collaboration so far. When Tim said ‘I wanna get a little left of center with the melody on this,’ I was BLOWN away (but not surprised :-))”), says Blackie.

The Hard Ons formed in Sydney in 1982 with Peter ‘Blackie’ Black and Raymond Ahn still driving the band.

A new doco on the band ‘The Most Australian Band Ever’ will also have its world premiere at SXSW Sydney In October. It features live footage and interviews and guest appearances from Dave Faulkner (The Victims, Hoodoo Gurus), Ross Knight (Cosmic Psychos), Jerry A (Poison Idea), Steven Hanford aka Thee Slayer Hippy (Poison Idea) and Rob Younger (Radio Birdman). The film has a particular focus on the Hard-Ons’ early days, the obstacles – some self-inflicted – which they’ve had to overcome, and the legacy they’ve built.

The Hard-Ons’ 40th Anniversary Australian Tour Oct – Nov 2024

Friday October 18th – Soapbox, Brisbane
Thursday October 24th – Sussex Inlet Tavern, Sussex Inlet
Friday October 25th – La La La’s, Wollongong
Saturday October 26th – Paddo RSL, Sydney
Sunday October 27th – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle
Thursday October 31st – Altar, Hobart
Friday November 1st – The Tote, Melbourne
Saturday November 2nd – Singing Bird Studios, Frankston
Sunday November 3rd – Red Hill Hotel, Castlemaine
Monday November 4th – Barwon Club, Geelong
Thursday November 7th – Amplifier, Perth
Friday November 8th – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough
Saturday November 9th – Froth & Fury, Adelaide

