The Hives To Release First Album In 10 Years - Noise11.com

The Hives has announced their first album in 10 years is on the way.

‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’ will be released on August 11. The first single ‘Bogus Operandi’ is out today.

The last album from The Hives was ‘Lex Hives’ in 2012.

The Hives formed in Fagersta, Sweden in 1993. All but one of the original members are still with the band. Bass player Dr. Matt Destruction was replaced with The Johan and Only in 2013.

The Hives biggest hit in Australia was ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ in 2002.

