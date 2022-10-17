The Hollywood Waltz Premiere New Song ‘Someone Better’ Ahead of Sydney Residency - Noise11.com

Sydney’s The Hollywood Waltz have a new a very 80s sounding new song ‘Someone Better’.

According to singer/songwriter Matt Druery ‘Someone Better’ is “centred around the old cliche of feeling lonely and longing to be with someone and going back to something or someone that you shouldn’t, just to fill the time and fill the emptiness.

“Once you’re back with that person, you think it’s going to be perfect and exactly what you want & need, but in reality, you just remember why you left them in the first place… And thus the line – ‘if drinking is all we have in common, maybe we shouldn’t be together sitting at this bar’.”

The Hollywood Waltz are in residence at Botany View Hotel in Sydney in November and will also launch ‘Someone Better’ at Frankie’s Pizza, Sydney on 10 November.

Hollywood Waltz live dates:

November 9 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW

November 10 – Frankie’s Pizza, Sydney – SOMEONE BETTER SINGLE LAUNCH

November 16 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW

November 23 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW

November 30 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW

