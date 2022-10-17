 The Hollywood Waltz Premiere New Song ‘Someone Better’ Ahead of Sydney Residency - Noise11.com
The Hollywood Waltz

The Hollywood Waltz

The Hollywood Waltz Premiere New Song ‘Someone Better’ Ahead of Sydney Residency

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2022

in News

Sydney’s The Hollywood Waltz have a new a very 80s sounding new song ‘Someone Better’.

According to singer/songwriter Matt Druery ‘Someone Better’ is “centred around the old cliche of feeling lonely and longing to be with someone and going back to something or someone that you shouldn’t, just to fill the time and fill the emptiness.

“Once you’re back with that person, you think it’s going to be perfect and exactly what you want & need, but in reality, you just remember why you left them in the first place… And thus the line – ‘if drinking is all we have in common, maybe we shouldn’t be together sitting at this bar’.”

The Hollywood Waltz are in residence at Botany View Hotel in Sydney in November and will also launch ‘Someone Better’ at Frankie’s Pizza, Sydney on 10 November.
Hollywood Waltz live dates:

November 9 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW
November 10 – Frankie’s Pizza, Sydney – SOMEONE BETTER SINGLE LAUNCH
November 16 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW
November 23 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW
November 30 – Botany View Hotel, Newtown NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Daniel Johns FutureNever
Australian Album Chart: Daniel Johns ‘FutureNever’ is No 1

Daniel Johns' "FutureNever" leaps up forty-one places to retake the No.1 spot in Australia for a second time, thanks to a limited edition vinyl release.

2 days ago
Bill Berry in The Bad Ends
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Back Working With The Bad Ends

Former R.E.M. drummer and cofounder Bill Berry has come out of retirement to join The Band Ends.

3 days ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Responds To Ableist Slur Accusation

Lizzo responded in a Tuesday interview to accusations that she used an ableist slur in hit song Grrrls.

5 days ago
Rex Orange County
Rex Orange Country Charged with Sexual Assault

UK songwriter and singer Alexander O’Connor (aka Rex Orange County) has been charged with six counts of sexual assault of a women in June.

7 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Rejects Accusation of Stealing From Right Said Fred

Beyoncé has shut down a claim suggesting she sampled a Right Said Fred song without permission.

October 10, 2022
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith Is Heading For A UK No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

October 9, 2022
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: 5 Seconds of Summer Land at No 1

The fifth studio album for Sydney band 5 Seconds of Summer named "5SOS5" becomes their fifth successive No.1 Album.

October 3, 2022