 The Lottery Winners and Robbie Williams Plan Song Together - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

The Lottery Winners and Robbie Williams Plan Song Together

by Music-News.com on March 21, 2025

in News

The Lottery Winners and Robbie Williams are writing a new song together.

The Lottery Winners – who recently their latest single ‘Ragdoll’ with Chad Kroeger on Wednesday (19.03.25) – are hitting the road with Robbie Williams this summer, and they’ve got plans for an all-star collaboration.

Frontman Thom Rylance told Contactmusic.com: “We’re working on ideas with him.

“We’ve been sending over little ideas to each other and putting them together. And he’s a great writer.

“He’s so good, he’s so witty, and his lyrics are great and his melodies are great.

“So I just keep sending bits of music, he keeps sending bits back, and before we know it, we’re going to have a summer hit with Robbie Williams.”

Thom is “blown away” by his blossoming friendship with Robbie, who invited the band to the London premiere of ‘Better Man’ late last year.

He added: “I’ll just literally tell him my every thought, and he kind of tells me his, and we just try and make each other laugh.

“He’s become almost my therapist, which is so weird, like, ‘Robbie Williams is my therapist.’ ”

The Lottery Winners have collaborated with the likes of Shaun Ryder, Frank Turner and Boy George in the past.

For new album ‘KOKO’ – which drops on Friday (21.03.25) – they have teamed up with Reverend and the Makers, Shed Seven, and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.

This week, the group released their track ‘Ragdoll’ with Chad, and Thom joked he found the balance between the two acts “very easily”.

He said: “It was weird because I had to find our middle ground, I had to find the Venn diagram of Nickelback and Lottery Winners and then write a song that fit directly in the middle there.

“And luckily, I am a genius, so I managed to do it very easily [laughs].

“But then when Chad came into the room and and put and put his parts on it, man, it just came alive!”

music-news.com

