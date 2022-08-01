The Lumineers Australia and New Zealand Dates Revealed - Noise11.com

The Lumineers will return to Australia in November.

Wesley Schultz said in a statement, “We can’t wait to finally return after three long years to Australia and are excited for our first headline show in New Zealand ever for us. We’ll see you out there!” –

The Lumineers released their fourth album ‘Brightside’ in January. They are best known for their 2012 hit ‘Ho Hey’.

THE LUMINEERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2022

Presented In Partnership With Handsome Tours And Bluesfest

FRI 11 NOV | POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND | 18+

SUN 13 NOV | FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE | 18+

TUES 15 NOV | AWARE SUPER THEATRE, SYDNEY | AA

FRI 18 NOV | MADGE CAUGHT ARENA, MELBOURNE | AA

