The Preatures To Reform And Play Their First Ever Venue Again - Noise11.com

The Preatures To Reform And Play Their First Ever Venue Again

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2024

in News

Sydney’s The Preatures are getting back together for a one-off show at The Lansdowne, the first venue they ever performed at.

The show will mark the 10th anniversary of the band’s album ‘Blue Planet Eyes’.

‘Blue Planet Eyes’, the debut album for The Preatures, reached number four in Australia in 2014. The best known song from the album ‘Is This How You Feel?’ reached number 46.

In a statement The Preatures said, We dedicated our entire young lives to this group and to the music we made, falling in love with playing to crowds, however big and brash or small and sweaty. It was insane and we loved it all. Our decision to break up was never because of the music. Sometimes you really need to let go of everything to realise and appreciate what you have. For us, it’s about recognising and letting go of mistakes, allowing adversity to strengthen us, and trusting our game. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but the idea of a comeback has an almost mystical ability to capture our imagination in a cynical world, and we can’t wait to relight that fire and remind ourselves what a privilege it is to play for you.”

The Preatures will play The Lansdowne on Tues 10 December.

The Preatures ‘Blue Planet Eyes’ 10TH Anniversary Special Edition Vinyl will also be released to mark the occasion.

