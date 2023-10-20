 The Rolling Stones Play Secret Club Show In New York City - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones 2023 photo supplied Universal Music

The Rolling Stones 2023 photo supplied Universal Music

The Rolling Stones Play Secret Club Show In New York City

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones performed a one-off secret show at the Racket Club at 431 West 16th Street in New York City tonight (19 October, 2023). Only 650 invited guests were in the audience.

A special guest at the show was Lady Gaga who performed their new duet ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ before a live audience for the veery first time. Check out Noise11’s deep dive into Hackney Diamonds.

Other live premieres included ‘Angry’, ‘Whole Wild World’ and ‘Bite My Head Off’. ‘Angry’, the first single, was co-written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards with producer Andrew Watt. ‘Bite My Head Off’ on the record features Paul McCartney on bass but Sir Paul is in Australia at the moment, preparing for his second Australian show on the Got Back tour in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The Rolling Stones performed:

Shattered (from Some Girls, 1978)
Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Bite My Head Off (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single 1978)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (with Lady Gaga) (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

‘Hackney Diamonds’ was released world wide Friday 20 October, 2023.

