The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’ - Noise11.com

The Rubens have released their third song for 2023 with ‘Good Mood’ dropping this morning. (18 October 2023).

‘Good Mood’ comes after the released of ‘Pets and Drugs’ earlier in the years and the Splitz Enz cover ‘One Step Ahead’ for the Mushroom 50th anniversary.

In 2021 The Rubens released the non-album track ‘Waste A Day’. Their most recent album ‘0202’ came out in February 2021.

The Rubens have a great track record in Australia with all four albums reaching the Top 3:

‘The Rubens’ (no 3, 2012)

‘Hoops’ (no 2, 2015)

‘Lo La Ru’ (no 3, 2018)

‘0202’ (no 1, 2021).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

