The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’ - Noise11.com

The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2023

in News

The Rubens have released their third song for 2023 with ‘Good Mood’ dropping this morning. (18 October 2023).

‘Good Mood’ comes after the released of ‘Pets and Drugs’ earlier in the years and the Splitz Enz cover ‘One Step Ahead’ for the Mushroom 50th anniversary.

In 2021 The Rubens released the non-album track ‘Waste A Day’. Their most recent album ‘0202’ came out in February 2021.

The Rubens have a great track record in Australia with all four albums reaching the Top 3:

‘The Rubens’ (no 3, 2012)
‘Hoops’ (no 2, 2015)
‘Lo La Ru’ (no 3, 2018)
‘0202’ (no 1, 2021).

