The Screaming Jets Plan Memorial For Paul Woseen And Continue Band In His Honour - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have announced a Memorial in Melbourne for their bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen will be announced soon.

Hi friends,

Just by way of an update, we are all still obviously reeling from the loss of Paully. It still feels like some crazy nightmare.

We are astounded but not surprised by the massive outpouring of love towards Paully we have received in the last few days. Your wishes, thoughts, memories and prayers are appreciated by all of us who loved him.

We are grateful for your patience as we start to figure out how we will move forward.

At this stage we want to let you know that after much consideration we have decided to fulfil all our upcoming touring and new album commitments, and to move forward in the way that we feel best honours our brother’s life and his music.

A memorial is being planned for Paul in Melbourne, and we will announce those details in due course.

Much love, Dave, Jimi, Scott, Cam x