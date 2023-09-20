The Screaming Jets Plan Memorial For Paul Woseen And Continue Band In His Honour - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have announced a Memorial in Melbourne for their bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen will be announced soon.
Hi friends,
Just by way of an update, we are all still obviously reeling from the loss of Paully. It still feels like some crazy nightmare.
We are astounded but not surprised by the massive outpouring of love towards Paully we have received in the last few days. Your wishes, thoughts, memories and prayers are appreciated by all of us who loved him.
We are grateful for your patience as we start to figure out how we will move forward.
At this stage we want to let you know that after much consideration we have decided to fulfil all our upcoming touring and new album commitments, and to move forward in the way that we feel best honours our brother’s life and his music.
A memorial is being planned for Paul in Melbourne, and we will announce those details in due course.
Much love, Dave, Jimi, Scott, Cam x
The Screaming Jets announced the sudden passing of Paul Woseen on Friday, 15 September, 2023. Paul formed the band in Newcastle in 1989 with Dave Gleeson, Grant Walmsley, Brad Heaney and Richard Lara.
Paul wrote many of The Screaming Jets songs including ‘Shine On’ and ‘FRC’ off the first album, ‘Helping Hand’ off the second album and ‘Friend of Mine’ off the third album.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE