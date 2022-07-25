The Strokes Play Australia After 12 Years - Noise11.com

The Strokes were back in action in Australia this past weekend with a headline Splendour In The Grass performance and a Melbourne show coming Tuesday.

The Strokes last played Melbourne almost 12 years to the day. They were at Festival Hall on 30 July 2010 and return for their John Cain Arena show in 26 July.

On the weekend they played at Splendour In The Grass.

The setlist for 23 July 2022 was:

Bad Decisions (from The New Abnormal, 2020)

New York City Cops (from Is This It?, 2001)

Juicebox (from First Impressions of Earth, 2005)

Hard to Explain (from Is This It?, 2001)

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus (from The New Abnormal, 2020)

Trying Your Luck (from Is This It?, 2001)

Reptilia (from Room On Fire, 2003)

The Adults Are Talking (from The New Abnormal, 2020)

Threat of Joy (from Future Present Past EO, 2016)

Heart in a Cage (from First Impressions of Earth, 2005)

Selfless (from The New Abnormal, 2020)

You Only Live Once (from First Impressions of Earth, 2005)

Take It or Leave It (from Is This It?, 2001)

Someday (from Is This It?, 2001)

Encore:

The Modern Age (from Is This It?, 2001)

What Ever Happened? (from Room On Fire, 2003)

Last Nite (from Is This It?, 2001)

The Strokes final Australian dates are:

26 July, Melbourne, John Cain Arena

28 and 29 July, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

