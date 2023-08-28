The Weeknd Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Stadium Shows - Noise11.com

The Weeknd has added dates to his Australian tour with second stadium shows added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
Special guests for the shows are Mike Dean and Chxrry22.
THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023
Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium Monday November 20
Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium Tuesday November 21 – New Show
Sydney, Accor Stadium Friday November 24
Sydney, Accor Stadium Saturday November 25 – New Show
Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Friday December 1
Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Saturday December 2 – New Show
General public tickets go on sale on Friday September 1 – Melbourne from 10am, Brisbane from 11am and Sydney from 12pm.
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au
