 The Weeknd Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Stadium Shows - Noise11.com
The Weeknd

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Stadium Shows

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2023

in News

The Weeknd has added dates to his Australian tour with second stadium shows added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Special guests for the shows are Mike Dean and Chxrry22.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023

Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium Monday November 20
Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium Tuesday November 21 – New Show
Sydney, Accor Stadium Friday November 24
Sydney, Accor Stadium Saturday November 25 – New Show
Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Friday December 1
Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Saturday December 2 – New Show

General public tickets go on sale on Friday September 1 – Melbourne from 10am, Brisbane from 11am and Sydney from 12pm.
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Dedicates Song To Sinead O’Connor

Miley Cyrus dedicated a song to Sinéad O'Connor after she reflected on their 2013 feud during her recent TV special.

1 day ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne Hospitalised With Serious Kidney Infection

Liam Payne has revealed he was hospitalised with a “serious” kidney infection.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album Autumn Variations

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be releasing a new album, Autumn Variations.

3 days ago
Avatar
Sweden’s Avatar Urgently Need A Support Act For Sydney on Saturday

Swedish band Avatar have a concert emergency in Sydney this Saturday (26 August 2023). The Sydney support Our Last Enemy has had to cancel after their guitarist broke his arm.

4 days ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper Christens Oh My Goddess! Tour After Final Small Town Temple Single

Ella Hooper is heading back on the road for the ‘Oh My Goddess!’ tour marking the final single from her Small Town Temple album.

5 days ago
Jack Antonoff
Jack Antonoff Signs To Dirty Hit Records

Jack Antonoff has signed to The 1975's label Dirty Hit and is set to join forces with the band's manager and label boss Jamie Oborne.

5 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Another Pop Star Dumps Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande has become the latest music star to reportedly part ways with her manager Scooter Braun.

5 days ago