The Weeknd Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Stadium Shows - Noise11.com

The Weeknd has added dates to his Australian tour with second stadium shows added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Special guests for the shows are Mike Dean and Chxrry22.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023

Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium Monday November 20

Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium Tuesday November 21 – New Show

Sydney, Accor Stadium Friday November 24

Sydney, Accor Stadium Saturday November 25 – New Show

Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Friday December 1

Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Saturday December 2 – New Show

General public tickets go on sale on Friday September 1 – Melbourne from 10am, Brisbane from 11am and Sydney from 12pm.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

