The Weeknd Delays Album Release and Cancels LA Concert - Noise11.com

The Weeknd has delayed his album release and cancelled a California concert “out of respect” for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Weeknd was due to drop his upcoming new album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ on January 24th, but it will now be released on January 31st.

He was also scheduled to perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 25th, but that gig has now been axed.

The Weeknd wrote on Instagram: “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.

“In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. (sic)”

The Weeknd has shifted his focus to “support the recovery” of Californian communities and to help locals “rebuild”.

He added: “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.

“With love, Abel. (sic)”

The Rose Bowl is being used as an emergency response centre for the Pasadena Police and Fire, and late last week officials had to ask people not to drop off personal donations there.

Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian told the Los Angeles Daily News: “The Rose Bowl needs to be priority for emergency vehicles coming from numerous states to help protect life and property.

“It never was an official drop off site; it snowballed into this.

“We appreciate it, it’s heartfelt, but please wait until we have a plan in place.”

The Eaton fire, near the stadium, has killed 17 after burning through more than 14,000 acres.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna has said detectives are investigating the possible cause of the fires, but lightning – the most common source of US fires – has been ruled out as the reason for the Palisades and Eaton blazes.

