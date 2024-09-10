The White Stripes Follow Through Suing trump - Noise11.com

The White Stripes have filed a lawsuit against trump for using their song Seven Nation Army in a social media post.

In a complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, former rock duo Jack White and Meg White accused trump and his campaign of “flagrant misappropriation” of one of the “most well-known and influential musical works of all time”.

The suit alleges that trump infringed the band’s copyright of the song and harmed the band by suggesting they support his bid for the presidency.

“The new association with Defendant trump that Defendants have foisted upon Plaintiffs through the infringing trump Videos is even more offensive to Plaintiffs because Plaintiffs vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by Defendant trump when he was President and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks,” lawyers for the White Stripes wrote.

In a social media post announcing the lawsuit, White included a screenshot of the complaint with a one-line caption, “This machine sues fascists.”

Numerous other artists have spoken out in recent weeks about trump’s use of their music. Beyoncé, Celine Dion, the Foo Fighters, ABBA and Sinead O’Connor’s estate have all complained about the former president’s use of their material.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

