The White Stripes To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Get Behind Me Satan - Noise11.com

The White Stripes will release a 20th anniversary edition of their fifth and second last album ‘Get Behind Me Satan’.

‘Get Behind Me Satan’ was recorded in Jack White’s living room across February and March 2005 and released on 7 June 2005. It earned The White Stripes a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album.

‘Get Behind Me Satan’ reached number 3 in Australia, the USA and the UK.

In a statement Third Man Records posted:

Get Behind Me Satan is without question the most misunderstood entry in the White Stripes discography. Often mistaken as a break-up album, a treatise on fame, or a “piano” album, the record is most accurately described in Jack White’s own words as focused on the truth. The fact that it was in no way Elephant, Part 2 only further confused, infuriated, and/or beguiled many.

Twenty years later and the album still stands out for how fresh and how timeless it sounds. In the face of newfound worldwide commercial success, no other contemporary rock band had the stones to introduce mandolin, tympani, hand bells and marimba into their arsenal, let alone embark on deep tours of both Central America and Eastern Europe.

But as has long been established, the White Stripes were singular. They were never like anybody else. What enchants now, upon further reflection, is the disparate threads that all came together to make Satan so refreshing.

Third Man Records is proud to announce Get Behind Me Satan XX, the twentieth anniversary companion release to the White Stripes fifth album and the 63rd entry of its long-running vinyl subscription service The Vault.

The White Stripes

Get Behind Me Satan

2 x LP, 1 x 7-inch, 1 x Blu-Ray

SIDE A: Songwriting Demos

1. Instinct Blues – previously unreleased demo

2. Red Rain – previously unreleased demo

3. City Lights – previously unreleased demo

4. I’m Slowly Turning Into You – previously unreleased demo

5. Seminole Blues – previously unreleased demo

6. The Denial Twist – previously unreleased demo

7. My Doorbell – previously unreleased demo

8. The Nurse – previously unreleased demo

9. Over And Over And Over – previously unreleased demo

10. White Moon – previously unreleased demo

SIDE B : Alternate Studio Takes

1. The Denial Twist – previously unreleased alternate take

2. White Moon – previously unreleased alternate take

3. City Lights – previously unreleased alternate take

4. Over And Over And Over – previously unreleased alternate take

5. As Ugly As I Seem – previously unreleased alternate take

6. I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet) – previously unreleased alternate take

SIDE C : Get Behind Me Satan Live

1. Blue Orchid – Buenos Aires 5-28-05 – previously unreleased live version

2. The Nurse – Guatemala City 5-18-05 – previously unreleased live version

3. My Doorbell – Glasgow 11-15-05 – previously unreleased live version

4. Forever For Her (Is Over For Me) – Boston 9-20-05 – previously unreleased live version

5. Little Ghost – Louisville 9-13-05 – previously unreleased live version

6. The Denial Twist – Tallinn 6-29-05 – previously unreleased live version

7. White Moon – Chicago 8-29-05 – previously unreleased live version

SIDE D : Get Behind Me Satan Live

1. Instinct Blues – Vancouver 8-8-05 – previously unreleased live version

2. Passive Manipulation – Rio de Janeiro 6-3-05 – previously unreleased live version

3. Take Take Take – St. Louis 8-24-05 – previously unreleased live version

4. As Ugly As I Seem – Amsterdam 10-31-05 – previously unreleased live version

5. Red Rain – Barcelona 10-19-05 – previously unreleased live version

6. I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet) – Gdynia 7-9-05 – previously unreleased live version

SIDE E: Forever For Her (Is Over For Me) – previously unreleased tracking rehearsal

SIDE F: Spitting Tacks – previously unreleased tracking rehearsal

