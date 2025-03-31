 The Who Play First Shows For 2025 - Noise11.com
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who Play First Shows For 2025

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2025

in News

The Who have played have played their first shows for 2025. The two shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London were for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Roger Daltrey is a patron of the charity.

The Who setlist was similar for both nights with some minor changes. ‘I Can See For Miles’ was dropped for the second show. ‘Love Ain’t For Keeping’ was played for the first time since 2004. ‘The Song Is Over’ on night two was played for the first time replacing the closing track from the first show, ‘Tea & Theatre’.

Here are the two setlists from The Who in London last week:

The Who, 27 March, 2025

I Can’t Explain (single, 1964)
Substitute (single, 1966)
Who Are You (from Who Are You, 1978)
The Kids Are Alright (from My Generation, 1965)
I Can See for Miles (from The Who Sell Out, 1967)
Bargain (from Who’s Next, 1971)
Pinball Wizard (from Tommy, 1969)
Love Ain’t for Keepin’ (from Who’s Next, 1971)
The Seeker (single, 1970)
Behind Blue Eyes (from Who’s Next, 1971)
The Real Me (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
5:15 (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
I’m One (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
Love, Reign O’er Me (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
My Generation (from My Generation, 1965)
Cry If You Want (from It’s Hard, 1982)
See Me, Feel Me (from Tommy, 1969)
Eminence Front (from It’s Hard, 1982)
You Better You Bet (from Face Dances, 1981)
Baba O’Riley (from Who’s Next, 1971)
Won’t Get Fooled Again (from Who’s Next, 1971)
Tea & Theatre (from Endless Wire, 2006)

The Who, 30 March, 2025

I Can’t Explain (single, 1964)
Substitute (single, 1966)
Who Are You (from Who Are You, 1978)
The Kids Are Alright (from My Generation, 1965)
Bargain (from Who’s Next, 1971)
Pinball Wizard (from Tommy, 1969)
Love Ain’t for Keepin’ (from Who’s Next, 1971)
The Seeker (single, 1970)
Behind Blue Eyes (from Who’s Next, 1971)
The Real Me (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
5:15 (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
I’m One (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
Love, Reign O’er Me (from Quadrophenia, 1973)
My Generation (from My Generation, 1965)
Cry If You Want (from It’s Hard, 1982)
See Me, Feel Me (from Tommy, 1969)
Eminence Front (from It’s Hard, 1982)
You Better You Bet (from Face Dances, 1981)
Baba O’Riley (from Who’s Next, 1971)
Won’t Get Fooled Again (from Who’s Next, 1971)
The Song Is Over (from Who’s Next, 1971)

The Who only played two shows in 2024, also for the Teenage Cancer Trust. They have two shows scheduled for Italy later this year on 20 and 22 July, 2025.

