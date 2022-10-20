 The Wolfe Brothers Cancel Shows After Family Tragedy - Noise11.com
The Wolfe Brothers

The Wolfe Brothers

The Wolfe Brothers Cancel Shows After Family Tragedy

by Noise11.com on October 20, 2022

in News

Australia’s The Wolfe Brothers have cancelled three upcoming shows after the sudden passing of their mother Lee.

Nick Wolfe wrote on his social media, “Late on Monday night we lost our beautiful Mum Lee. Though completely unexpected, she looked peaceful, asleep in our family home at Neika”.

Tom Wolfe said, “The rock of our family, the light of our lives. Mum, Mrs Wolfe, Aunty Lee Lee, Nan Nan… we love ya so much xx”.

The Wolfe Brothers management advise that the boys will not be attending their scheduled appearance at the Mandurah Country Music Festival in Western Australia this weekend. “We would like to send out a huge thank you to Travis Collins for jumping in to take The Wolfe Brothers position in the line-up at the festival with such short notice,” said a spokesperson for The Wolfe Brothers. “We have also cancelled the three shows scheduled in the Sydney area the following weekend and refunds will be available from the point of purchase.”

The cancelled Sydney shows are:

Friday 28th October – Ettamogah Hotel, Kellyville Ridge NSW

Saturday 29th October – Pittwater RSL Club, Mona Vale NSW

Sunday 30th October – The Beershed, Campbelltown NSW

“We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of a wonderful woman Lee Wolfe,” said a spokesperson from The Wolfe Brothers management. “The boys would like to thank all those who have sent kind messages of condolences and also thank their fans for accepting that these shows need to be cancelled. We appreciate everyone’s understanding at this very difficult time for the boys.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Imagine Dragons Postpone Live Dates

Imagine Dragons have postponed their Latin America tour as a result of frontman Dan Reynolds injuring his knee and vocal cords.

1 day ago
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet Sidelined After Singer Suffers Ruptured Eardrum

Greta Van Fleet are off the road after singer Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured eardrum.

2 days ago
Halestorm Live Nation image)
Halestorm Have Covered Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Halestorm have recorded two more covers and one of them is a Dolly Parton song.

2 days ago
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith To Release New Album ‘Gloria’

Following the global success of the unstoppable single Unholy featuring pop diva Kim Petras, Sam Smith will be releasing their fourth studio album, Gloria on 27th January 2023.

3 days ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
2022 MTV Music Award Nominations Announced

Harry Styles has landed seven nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

October 13, 2022
Kanye West
Kanye West Talk Show Appearance Scrapped After His Hate Speech

Kanye West's appearance on YouTube talk show The Shop will not be broadcast because he allegedly used the interview to "reiterate more hate speech".

October 13, 2022
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Restricted By Instagram and Facebook Over Racist Remarks

Kanye West has been locked out of two of his social media accounts over antisemetic posts.

October 10, 2022