The Wolfe Brothers Cancel Shows After Family Tragedy - Noise11.com

Australia’s The Wolfe Brothers have cancelled three upcoming shows after the sudden passing of their mother Lee.

Nick Wolfe wrote on his social media, “Late on Monday night we lost our beautiful Mum Lee. Though completely unexpected, she looked peaceful, asleep in our family home at Neika”.

Tom Wolfe said, “The rock of our family, the light of our lives. Mum, Mrs Wolfe, Aunty Lee Lee, Nan Nan… we love ya so much xx”.

The Wolfe Brothers management advise that the boys will not be attending their scheduled appearance at the Mandurah Country Music Festival in Western Australia this weekend. “We would like to send out a huge thank you to Travis Collins for jumping in to take The Wolfe Brothers position in the line-up at the festival with such short notice,” said a spokesperson for The Wolfe Brothers. “We have also cancelled the three shows scheduled in the Sydney area the following weekend and refunds will be available from the point of purchase.”

The cancelled Sydney shows are:

Friday 28th October – Ettamogah Hotel, Kellyville Ridge NSW

Saturday 29th October – Pittwater RSL Club, Mona Vale NSW

Sunday 30th October – The Beershed, Campbelltown NSW

“We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of a wonderful woman Lee Wolfe,” said a spokesperson from The Wolfe Brothers management. “The boys would like to thank all those who have sent kind messages of condolences and also thank their fans for accepting that these shows need to be cancelled. We appreciate everyone’s understanding at this very difficult time for the boys.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

