Thomas Dolby To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Flat Earth’ - Noise11.com

Thomas Dolby’s second album ‘The Flat Earth’ has been expanded for the 40th anniversary.
‘The Flat Earth’, released in February 1984, featured the hit song ‘Hyperactive!’.
Dolby says, “We mixed the album at Pete Townshend’s studio in Twickenham. I lived on the river in Hammersmith, so I purchased a classic slope-backed speedboat, and commuted to work every day up the Thames, waving to passers-by as if I was on Lake Garda with Gina Lollobridgida.”
The 40th anniversary edition expands the original seven tracks to a 23 song set with addition live, demo and alternate versions.
TRACKLISTING
1. Dissidents
2. The Flat Earth
3. Screen Kiss
4. White City
5. Mulu the Rain Forest
6. I Scare Myself
7. Hyperactive!
8. Get Out of My Mix (Dolby’s Cube)
9. Puppet Theatre
10. Dissidents: The Search for Truth, Pt. 1 Francois Kervorkian Mix
11. Hyperactive! Heavy Breather Subversion AKA 12″ Mix
12. May the Cube Be With You
13. Don’t Turn Away
14. The Devil Is an Englishman
15. Puppet Theatre (alt)
16. Dissidents (Single Edit)
17. I Scare Myself (Single Edit)
18. Therapy/Growth (Demo)
19. Audio Lecture/White City (Live)
20. Marseille (Live)
21. I Scare Myself (Live)
22. New Toy (Live)
23. Dissidents (Live)
24. The Flat Earth – (Live)
THOMAS DOLBY 2024 TOUR DATES
https://www.thomasdolby.com
Totally Tubular Festival headlining w/ opening artists Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, The Plimsouls
NORTH AMERICAN DATES
JUNE 25 Seattle, WA – Totally Tubular Festival Remlinger Farms
JUNE 27 Sacramento, CA– Totally Tubular Festival Hard Rock Live
JUNE 28 Santa Barbara, CA– Totally Tubular Festival Santa Barbara Bowl
JUNE 29 Los Angeles, CA– Totally Tubular Festival You Tube Theater
JUNE 30 Oakland, CA– Totally Tubular Festival Fox Theater
JULY 02 Riverside, CA – Thomas Dolby and Tom Bailey Fox Performing Arts Center
JULY 03 Phoenix, AZ– Totally Tubular Festival Arizona Financial Theater
JULY 06 Denver, CO– Totally Tubular Festival Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
JULY 07 Kansas City, MO– Totally Tubular Festival Grinders KC
JULY 09 Irving, TX (Dallas) – Totally Tubular Festival Pavillion @ Toyota Music Factory
JULY 10 Houston, TX– Totally Tubular Festival 713 Music Hall
JULY 11 New Orleans, LA– w/ Tom Bailey The Fillmore New Orleans
JULY 12 Huntsville, AL– Totally Tubular Festival Orion Amphitheatre
JULY 13 Raleigh, NC– Totally Tubular Festival Red Hat Amphitheatre
JULY 14 Washington, DC– Totally Tubular Festival Anthem
JULY 16 Bridgeport, CT– Totally Tubular Festival Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
JULY 17 Boston, MA– Totally Tubular Festival MGM Music Hall @ Fenway
JULY 18 New York, NY– Totally Tubular Festival Pier 17
JULY 19 Atlantic City, NJ– Totally Tubular Festival Hard Rock Live
JULY 20 Bushkill, PA– Totally Tubular Festival The Amphitheater at Poconos Park
JULY 23 Laval, Quebec (Montreal) – Totally Tubular Place Bell
JULY 24 Toronto, ONT– Totally Tubular Festival Great Canadian Casino Theare
JULY 26 Detroit, MI– Totally Tubular Festival Meadowbrook Amphetheater
JULY 27 Cincinnati, OH– Totally Tubular Festival Riverbend Music Center
JULY 28 Cleveland, OH– Totally Tubular Festival Blossom Music Center
UK DATES (w/ opening act Martin McAloon)
AUG 14 Glasgow, UK Saint Luke’s
AUG 16 Newcastle, UK City Hall
AUG 17 Manchester, UK Ritz
AUG 18 Wolverhampton, UK Wulfrun Hall
AUG 21 Brighton, UK (w/ opening act Martin McAloon) Concorde 2
AUG 22 London, UK Shepherd’s Bush Empire
AUG 24 W – Festival Klein Strand Ostend
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE