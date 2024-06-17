Thomas Dolby To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Flat Earth’ - Noise11.com

Thomas Dolby’s second album ‘The Flat Earth’ has been expanded for the 40th anniversary.

‘The Flat Earth’, released in February 1984, featured the hit song ‘Hyperactive!’.

Dolby says, “We mixed the album at Pete Townshend’s studio in Twickenham. I lived on the river in Hammersmith, so I purchased a classic slope-backed speedboat, and commuted to work every day up the Thames, waving to passers-by as if I was on Lake Garda with Gina Lollobridgida.”

The 40th anniversary edition expands the original seven tracks to a 23 song set with addition live, demo and alternate versions.

TRACKLISTING

1. Dissidents

2. The Flat Earth

3. Screen Kiss

4. White City

5. Mulu the Rain Forest

6. I Scare Myself

7. Hyperactive!

8. Get Out of My Mix (Dolby’s Cube)

9. Puppet Theatre

10. Dissidents: The Search for Truth, Pt. 1 Francois Kervorkian Mix

11. Hyperactive! Heavy Breather Subversion AKA 12″ Mix

12. May the Cube Be With You

13. Don’t Turn Away

14. The Devil Is an Englishman

15. Puppet Theatre (alt)

16. Dissidents (Single Edit)

17. I Scare Myself (Single Edit)

18. Therapy/Growth (Demo)

19. Audio Lecture/White City (Live)

20. Marseille (Live)

21. I Scare Myself (Live)

22. New Toy (Live)

23. Dissidents (Live)

24. The Flat Earth – (Live)

THOMAS DOLBY 2024 TOUR DATES

https://www.thomasdolby.com

Totally Tubular Festival headlining w/ opening artists Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, The Plimsouls

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

JUNE 25 Seattle, WA – Totally Tubular Festival Remlinger Farms

JUNE 27 Sacramento, CA– Totally Tubular Festival Hard Rock Live

JUNE 28 Santa Barbara, CA– Totally Tubular Festival Santa Barbara Bowl

JUNE 29 Los Angeles, CA– Totally Tubular Festival You Tube Theater

JUNE 30 Oakland, CA– Totally Tubular Festival Fox Theater

JULY 02 Riverside, CA – Thomas Dolby and Tom Bailey Fox Performing Arts Center

JULY 03 Phoenix, AZ– Totally Tubular Festival Arizona Financial Theater

JULY 06 Denver, CO– Totally Tubular Festival Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

JULY 07 Kansas City, MO– Totally Tubular Festival Grinders KC

JULY 09 Irving, TX (Dallas) – Totally Tubular Festival Pavillion @ Toyota Music Factory

JULY 10 Houston, TX– Totally Tubular Festival 713 Music Hall

JULY 11 New Orleans, LA– w/ Tom Bailey The Fillmore New Orleans

JULY 12 Huntsville, AL– Totally Tubular Festival Orion Amphitheatre

JULY 13 Raleigh, NC– Totally Tubular Festival Red Hat Amphitheatre

JULY 14 Washington, DC– Totally Tubular Festival Anthem

JULY 16 Bridgeport, CT– Totally Tubular Festival Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

JULY 17 Boston, MA– Totally Tubular Festival MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

JULY 18 New York, NY– Totally Tubular Festival Pier 17

JULY 19 Atlantic City, NJ– Totally Tubular Festival Hard Rock Live

JULY 20 Bushkill, PA– Totally Tubular Festival The Amphitheater at Poconos Park

JULY 23 Laval, Quebec (Montreal) – Totally Tubular Place Bell

JULY 24 Toronto, ONT– Totally Tubular Festival Great Canadian Casino Theare

JULY 26 Detroit, MI– Totally Tubular Festival Meadowbrook Amphetheater

JULY 27 Cincinnati, OH– Totally Tubular Festival Riverbend Music Center

JULY 28 Cleveland, OH– Totally Tubular Festival Blossom Music Center

UK DATES (w/ opening act Martin McAloon)

AUG 14 Glasgow, UK Saint Luke’s

AUG 16 Newcastle, UK City Hall

AUG 17 Manchester, UK Ritz

AUG 18 Wolverhampton, UK Wulfrun Hall

AUG 21 Brighton, UK (w/ opening act Martin McAloon) Concorde 2

AUG 22 London, UK Shepherd’s Bush Empire

AUG 24 W – Festival Klein Strand Ostend

